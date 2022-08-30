A for a new school year is approaching and for some families, the year has already started. The start of back-to-school shopping, orientations, and open houses are signs that classrooms with soon be filled with students ready to learn. Some students will be starting their very first year of school while others are preparing for graduation and making plans for life beyond high school. Many of us have very fond member of attending school and how excited we were to advance to a new grade level where we would be challenged by the teacher, get introduced to new material to learn and visiting the library at school and bringing books home to read.
Exploration, problem solving, and learning are all key to getting the most out of learning and is something that is not only encouraged at school, but also places like the public library. The library is another place in the community where lifelong learning and access to information exist. The library provides services for all members of the community from many education levels and school settings. This includes providing tools and access to learning materials for members of our community that are homeschooled.
Yes, the library is still where you go to check out books and if that is the first thing that popped in your head when you thought about your own library, then you are absolutely correct! but there is so much more to a library than just books and you should take full advantage of everything it has to offer.
The role of libraries has changed in so many ways this includes relationship between public libraries and schools. There seems to be a growing interest in building partnerships between public libraries and schools. The goal of establishing these partnerships is to make sure students will have all of the resources they need to be successful in school and to also encourage students to use their library whenever they need it.
Like many libraries in other communities, The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library provides both traditional and nontraditional services to the community. Not only can you do physical checkouts at the library, but you also have access to our digital collections as well if you have a library card. Faxing, scan to an email, copying, printing, and access to computers and wi-fi are services that the library provides to the community. All of these services can be very helpful during the school year for students and some of them are
Libraries are growing and becoming and be Bramlage e an extensive collection of materials for adults and children that range from printed books, audiobooks, and magazines. We also have multi-item kits that provide information on specific subject. The type of kits we have in our library are about hobbies, health, education, and a range of other interests, but we also have a range of services that patrons have access to that doesn’t’ include checking out material that are equally important. The library has an extensive digital collection that library patrons have access to as well that can be very beneficial when certain books may not be available in print.
The digital collections have a variety of items that range from fiction to graphic novels. Digital collections are user friendly, and they are where technology and the library stacks meet. You can still read all of the titles you love right there on the device of your choosing without having to leave the comfort of home or school it is almost like having your own traveling library. The great thing about digital collections is you do not have to wait a full thirty-days to begin accessing the material if you are a new card holder. You do have to get a library card to be able to use the collections, but the circulation desk would be happy to assist you with setting up a library account. It’s a very simple process and only takes a few minutes. So, stop into the library and be on your way to having a successful school year.
Books to read about school
The Little Ghoul Goes to School by Jef Czekaj
Bernard Goes to School by Joan Goodman
The Mermaid School by Lucy Courtenay
The Pigeon Has to Go to School by Mo Willems
100th Day Worries by Margery Cuyler
ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
