A for a new school year is approaching and for some families, the year has already started. The start of back-to-school shopping, orientations, and open houses are signs that classrooms with soon be filled with students ready to learn. Some students will be starting their very first year of school while others are preparing for graduation and making plans for life beyond high school. Many of us have very fond member of attending school and how excited we were to advance to a new grade level where we would be challenged by the teacher, get introduced to new material to learn and visiting the library at school and bringing books home to read.

Exploration, problem solving, and learning are all key to getting the most out of learning and is something that is not only encouraged at school, but also places like the public library. The library is another place in the community where lifelong learning and access to information exist. The library provides services for all members of the community from many education levels and school settings. This includes providing tools and access to learning materials for members of our community that are homeschooled.

ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

Recommended for you