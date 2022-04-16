The Steering Committee of the Reimagining Your Public Library campaign to build a new library for Junction City/Geary County/Ft. Riley is asking for the community’s help with a project that is currently underway.
The committee, along with the friends of the library, is working on an effort to collect letters of support for the building project. These will be used when applying for grants and other funding opportunities. From the beginning, the goal for the project has been to fund it from a variety of sources, including individual donations and private and public grants. Often the applications for the latter two call for letters of support from community members, agencies and organizations, and we are building that bank of letters now.
The first use will be for an application to the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Service Tax Credits program. With this program, we could be authorized by the state to “sell” a certain dollar amount of tax credits to individuals, families, businesses, etc. Those who purchase them could receive in return a direct credit toward their state tax payment and/or a tax refund.
The library is an active place with a broad patron base. In addition to serving Junction City, Ft. Riley and Geary County, the library also serves the residents of the 12 surrounding counties of the North Central Kansas Library System as well as others across the state due to Junction City’s immediate proximity to I-70.
It is a center of lifelong learning and provides services to community members throughout their entire life span. This includes the complimentary boardbook they received as a newborn at Geary Community Hospital, the summer reading program they participated in as a student, the documents they had notarized when they bought their first home, and the homebound delivery service they subscribed to during periods when they could not drive.
The library’s youth programming roster also includes early literacy activities for the youngest readers, reading incentive programs and enrichment classes for elementary school students and teenage offerings for middle and high schoolers. We also supply books for the lending library at the juvenile detention center and conduct a book discussion program at the center.
The library is also a community hub and gathering place and a central point of community information. The latter includes the Community Information Directory, the Community Calendar and the Community History Archive with its digitized, searchable local newspaper and high school yearbook collection.
Once completed, the new library will welcome collaboration among area organizations at a level not possible today. This will include enhanced programming for military residents, both active duty and retired, enhanced project-related support and collaboration with local schools and youth groups and extended services for seniors and others.
Providing greater access to content and collections, including technology resources, providing enhanced programming and providing manageable options to address community service needs are also among the project objectives.
Questions about the library project, the letters of support for it, and the Community Service Tax Credit program are all welcome. These can be directed to me at the library at 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org or to Lisa Eickholt and Linda Hoeffner at dbplfoundation@gmail.com. Lisa and Linda have been hard at work preparing the application for the tax credit program.
Letters can be dropped off at the library any time it is open or emailed to one of the addresses given above. We appreciate your support and look forward to renewing the conversation about the library building project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.