Needing something to do? The Young People’s Department has something for each age group, from our Friday Night Live for grades 6th through 12th, Fun and Learning with Legos for ages 9 through 12 and our StoryWalk for the little ones around town. Stop by the library to check them out.
Do you have what it takes to get creative and decorate a doughnut? Our Friday Night Live on July 15, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is hosting Sugar Rush. We are partnering with the Junction City Police Department in our first ever Doughnut War. Young people in grades 6 through 12 are able to attend this event. The event will start at 4:30 p.m. Please sign up in the Young Peoples Department at the library beforehand. We will have special judges in attendance to help us judge the competition and prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners. Now is the time to get as creative as you can and have fun while doing it. Who will win this year’s Doughnut War?
We are excited to announce that there is a new summer program at the library in the Young People’s Department: Fun and Learning with Legos! We have partnered with K-State Research and Extension Geary County 4-H to help bring this program to the library. This program uses Legos to build structures, simple machines, trading games and creating new products. This program is intended for young people aging from 9 to 12 and will taking place on July 14 and 28 and August 4 and 11. The program will run from 10 a.m. to noon each day in the Young People’s Department. Stop by the library to sign up today. The kids will have a blast building with Legos.
If you are looking for something to do with your little ones this month on a nice summer day, our StoryWalk is “Splat the Cat A Whale of a Tale.” The kids will have a wonderful time walking around the town reading a great book. You will start off here at the library and travel to local business to read the story. You will end back at the library and stop by Young People’s desk before you leave to collect your prize. The story will be up until July 31. After the kids have read the story and claimed their prize, take a few minutes to look around to grab your next book or books. If your kids enjoyed the StoryWalk book, be sure to ask about the other Splat the Cat books and where to find them.
This is my first summer at a public library which means that this is the first summer reading program that I have participated in. It seems like it just started yesterday but now we are close to the end of July. So, reminder that summer reading program runs until July 31. Where has the time gone? It has been great to see all the kids signing up for summer reading and completing the program. It is amazing to see so many kids complete it and then turn around and want to do it again. It warms my heart when my staff and I can help them find their next books to read. I look forward to seeing more kids coming by to see us and looking for their next book or adventure.
Looking for your next book to read? The next book, or series, on your list should put a twist on your favorite Disney tales. Authors Liz Braswell, Jen Calonita and Elizabeth Lim have taken old classic Disney tales and put their twist on them. The books by these authors are in our young adult section in the Young People’s Department.
What if Belle’s mother was the one who placed the curse on the Beast? What if Mulan had to go through the underworld to save Captain Shang? What if Aladdin had never found the lamp? What if Meg had to become a Greek god? They go on with twisted tales for Sleeping Beauty, Ariel, Snow White, Anna and Elsa, Cinderella, Wendy and Rapunzel. The authors have taken on the same story lines of the classic stories that we know and added in details on top of the stories to give them more flair.
They are great reads if you were wondering about the different points added in. I would highly recommend these books for your next read; they are quite entertaining and will hold your attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.