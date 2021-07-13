Last week I completed a journey. This journey took me from Los Angeles to Miami to Tokyo, Mexico, Rio de Janeiro, England, Abu Dhabi, Russian Siberia, Samoa and most recently, space and I did it all over the last two and a half months.
Unfortunately for me, my sportswriter salary doesn’t allow for many extravagant vacations let alone 10 of them but, from the comfort of my own home and from a local movie theater, I was recently able to catch up on all 10 Fast and Furious movies culminating with F9 which hit theaters on June 25.
Up until mid-April of this year I had never ventured into the land of cinematic street racing that slowly evolved into an international, galactic espionage but with the 10th entry on the way and after a year of being starved from seeing anything on the big screen, I was willing to put in the work necessary to catch up.
At one point I had kind of looked down upon the Fast Franchise, thinking it was nothing more than empty calories powered by a V-8 engine. A dime-a-dozen, barely better than direct-to-video schlockfest that didn’t even have the basic decency to have someone in a mask and a cape fighting a supervillain for my trouble. Needless to say, dear reader, I was wrong.
Well… at least I was mostly wrong. In a lot of ways, the 10 movies in the series are very much that. They can be stupid, they can be ridiculous and non-sensical and they can be a tad overwrought. The exploits of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the gang are not exactly high art. But they also don’t have to be.
While the concept of shutting one’s brain off is something that I reject out of hand, there’s a certain thrill in allowing yourself to be caught up in spectacle of a car jumping out of one skyscraper into a second, slightly smaller skyscraper or watching a muscle car drag a gigantic bank vault through the streets of Rio de Janeiro or any number of the other ridiculous, implausible and frankly mesmerizing stunts that get pulled off in these movies. The fun is in the absurdity.
Bad guys one movie become allies the next, characters come back from the dead after leaving the franchise several movies ago and what were once small-time street racers and thieves suddenly become special agent-level marksmen and martial arts experts. It’s silly but it’s fun and most importantly, incredibly entertaining.
Diesel, who is also an executive producer and shepherd of the franchise, has made public comments that he sees the series wrapping up after two more installments of the franchise which will mean that a 23-year, 12-movie phenomena will come to a close sometime around 2024. If that’s the case, I’ll be a little sad. I’ve really come to enjoy spending time with Dom’s family — Brian, Letty, Mia, Tej, Han, Roman, Hobbs, Shaw and the rest. It’s also been said that in order to top themselves in the final two movies, they’ll have to do something really ridiculous.
Perhaps a crossover with the Jurassic Park/World franchise, perhaps time travel or perhaps a musical.
Whatever the choice may be, they might as well take my money now. I am now a proud Fast and Furious convert and I look forward to preaching the gospel of taking life a quarter-mile at a time and the power of family whenever I get the chance.
