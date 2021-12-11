Peace is the focus for the second Sunday in Advent.
At Church of the Covenant, we discussed peace and we had the joy of baptizing a beautiful baby girl.
The gospel reading for the day was Luke 3:1-6:
“In the fifteenth year of the reign of Emperor Tiberius, when Pontius Pilate was governor of Judea, and Herod was ruler of Galilee, and his brother Philip ruler of the region of Ituraea and Trachonitis, and Lysanias ruler of Abilene, during the high priesthood of Annas and Caiaphas, the word of God came to John son of Zechariah in the wilderness. He went into all the region around the Jordan, proclaiming a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins, as it is written in the book of the words of the prophet Isaiah,
‘The voice of one crying out in the wilderness:
“Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight. Every valley shall be filled, and every mountain and hill shall be made low, and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough ways made smooth; and all flesh shall see the salvation of God.”’”
As I prepared my sermon, the words peace and baptism ran through my mind. It was a delightful coincidence that we baptized a child the same Sunday as we heard John the Baptist’s call for a baptism of repentance.
And as I reflected on peace, it occurred to me that without peace, we cannot have the other markers of Advent – hope, joy and love. If we are not at peace with ourselves, our neighbors, and God, we will not enjoy hope, joy and love.
Peace is an important concept. The word appears frequently in scripture, for example when the angels appear to the shepherds in the fields they declare “peace on earth.” When Jesus appears to the disciples on the first day of the week after his resurrection, he says “peace be with you.” From the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus declares “blessed are the peacemakers.” And the essential nature of peace is written in stone…literally. What do we see on old cemetery headstones? The words Rest in Peace.
In the gospel passage above, John quotes the prophet Isaiah and tells us to prepare the way of the Lord. With God being God, I do not think God needs us to prepare the way for him. What those words speak to, perhaps, is the need for us to prepare a way in our own lives for God’s eternal peace. What is it in our lives and our relationships that needs to be straightened, leveled and made smooth? What do we need to prepare to receive peace and therefore, hope, love and joy?
As you look forward to Christmas, perhaps you will spend time preparing for the birth of our savior and the offer of overflowing peace from that baby, Emmanuel – God with us.
The Rev. Doreen Rice is priest-in-charge at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. Mother Doreen and the Covenant congregation welcome you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.