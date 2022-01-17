In October of 2021, God called my church to a month of war. While we were praying, He said, “The tide has turned.”
He has turned favor toward His people. He said that whatever the enemy was trying to roll against us, He has turned against him. I therefore encourage every one of you to prepare yourselves. The Lord spoke to me and said, “2022 is the year of the Lord.” We know that every year is a year of the Lord, but He said, “This is the year they will give Me glory, this is the year that I will begin to move and manifest My glory and power back into the church, this is the year I restore you, this is the year I bring more than you can ever imagine or have ever thought of.” It is because of the prayers of the believers.
The prayers that you and I have been praying have been answered, my brothers and sisters, but there has been a hindrance in the spiritual realm. Satan has tried to hinder the prayers and hinder the angelic hosts from coming, but they have been fighting. They have been fighting to bring that which belongs to us to pass.
I’m telling you right now, you are going to have more visitations of angelic hosts. You will have more visitations of God’s glory falling in your churches and in your homes. There is a greater anointing on you and greater strength in you. Faith has increased, and the power of God is flowing in each one of you. You will move forward as never before.
The attacks that you had to deal with this past year – attacks in your marriage – God said I’m going to bring peace. There is great peace coming upon marriages. There won’t be any more struggles in marriage. Marriages have been under attack, but a great peace is coming on the people’s minds. The Lord deals with people’s fear by giving them the spirit of power, love and a sound mind. Fear cannot stand against the power of God and the love of God.
The tide has turned, and we will see God’s best in our lives, our ministries, our churches, our communities, this nation and across the world. God bless you!
Darlene R. Ducksworth is the executive director of operations for Living Word International Ministries at 1704 St. Mary’s Road in Junction City.
