When you scan the moral landscape of American culture, how would you judge it to be? Isaiah the Prophet, a spiritual leader in days long gone, was a student of the moral condition of his nation, “Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands far away; for truth has stumbled in the public squares, and uprightness cannot enter. Truth is lacking, and he who departs from evil makes himself a prey.” (Isaiah 59:14-15)
What a poetic, yet accurate denunciation he made of his nation. Does this resemble America? Has justice turned back in our nation? Has truth stumbled in our public sector? Does the person who no longer does evil make himself prey? Is the character of our society known more by virtuousness or unscrupulousness, especially among the leaders who have cultural influence?
Truth indeed has stumbled in America’s public square, while decency and honesty are no longer welcomed in its borders. The upright virtues America’s founding fathers laid, also provided the foundation for truth in all spheres of our society. Today, we are an amoral nation. There are no firm standards of right and wrong or good and bad. Instead, corruption is expected and rewarded. Evil is framed by statute and applauded. Violence is supported and justified. Deceitfulness is fostered and defended.
What Isaiah said has become a reality for our nation, “uprightness cannot enter.” Meaning personal integrity is not invited. Truthfulness is silenced. Rightful justice is absent. And the one who walks away from corruption, violence and deceitfulness is vilified, becoming a danger to themselves.
We are a people that have sunk to a moral low, “For our sins testify against us.” (Is. 59:12) God is not blind, for it is written “The Lord saw it, and it displeased him that there was no justice.” (Is. 59:15) Who will pray for America while we are in this morally destitute condition? Will the Lord find anyone on their knees praying to Him for His saving power to sweep across our land? His judgment is coming, getting nearer every day. The Scriptures say, “According to their deeds, so will he repay.” (Is. 59:18)
And sometimes God repays rebellious nations through His appointed judgements, which is meant to humble them, “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command the locust to devour the land, or send pestilence among my people, if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayer that is made in this place.” (2 Chronicles 7:13-15)
Is it too late, is there divine mercy available for our nation? Read what God Himself says, “‘And a Redeemer will come to Zion, to those in Jacob who turn from transgression,’ declares the Lord.” God is looking for a faithful remnant, who will come out from among the lawless and live for Him. He has sent His Son to be their Redeemer. Through Jesus, He promises to be their God and they will be His people. And this remnant of the redeemed can be the means for a great spiritual awakening to descend on America.
A prayer for you – “God of truth and justice, our nation is in desperate need of you. In past days, we have seen you move mightily on our land. Do it again O God! Raise up a faithful remnant to intercede for America and live holy lives before the godless masses. The evil one and his forces will not win. Jesus, you are Lord. Christ, you are King. You are the Victor! Save us O God! In Jesus name. Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.