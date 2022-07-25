When you scan the moral landscape of American culture, how would you judge it to be? Isaiah the Prophet, a spiritual leader in days long gone, was a student of the moral condition of his nation, “Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands far away; for truth has stumbled in the public squares, and uprightness cannot enter. Truth is lacking, and he who departs from evil makes himself a prey.” (Isaiah 59:14-15)

What a poetic, yet accurate denunciation he made of his nation. Does this resemble America? Has justice turned back in our nation? Has truth stumbled in our public sector? Does the person who no longer does evil make himself prey? Is the character of our society known more by virtuousness or unscrupulousness, especially among the leaders who have cultural influence?

CLINT DECKER is President of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

