Clay Center – Polarizing people. There is no neutral ground. You either love’em or hate’em. It is a combination of their personality, public presence and things they say and do all rolled into one. For some they know what they are doing and purposefully push the limits for their own gain. For others though, they do not want to divide. It is the opposite. They want to be helpful and do good, but as they go about doing their work, they are resisted at every corner and division surfaces.

When we think of the kinds of people that are polarizing politicians, actors, musical artists, athletes and activists come to mind. You typically would not think of pastors or other kinds of religious figures as polarizing. For most of them stay away from controversial issues, and seek to bring people together through sharing messages of hope, love and forgiveness. Yet, the most polarizing person today, which has been for centuries, is not a political figure, but a religious one – Jesus. And He was well aware of this and explained to His followers, "If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before . . . you." (John 15:18)

Clint Decker is president of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

Recommended for you