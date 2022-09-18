Clay Center – Polarizing people. There is no neutral ground. You either love’em or hate’em. It is a combination of their personality, public presence and things they say and do all rolled into one. For some they know what they are doing and purposefully push the limits for their own gain. For others though, they do not want to divide. It is the opposite. They want to be helpful and do good, but as they go about doing their work, they are resisted at every corner and division surfaces.
When we think of the kinds of people that are polarizing politicians, actors, musical artists, athletes and activists come to mind. You typically would not think of pastors or other kinds of religious figures as polarizing. For most of them stay away from controversial issues, and seek to bring people together through sharing messages of hope, love and forgiveness. Yet, the most polarizing person today, which has been for centuries, is not a political figure, but a religious one – Jesus. And He was well aware of this and explained to His followers, "If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before . . . you." (John 15:18)
Jesus healed the sick, raised the dead, provided food to the hungry and loved the unlovable. His personality was one of kindness and graciousness, always putting others above Himself. Why was Jesus so polarizing then? It was a combination of His message, claims and how He presented those. He was humble, but also bold and confident. He served the outcasts of society, which the religious leaders condemned. He knowingly defied their religious traditions. He courageously addressed their sins publicly before the people and to them personally. He made claims about Himself, aware the leaders would twist and say He was uttering words of blasphemy. On many occasions, when they came to confront Him in front of the crowds, He stood His ground and wisely responded to their deceptive tactics.
Jesus was fully aware of the impact His message of truth was having when He said, “Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. And a person's enemies will be those of his own household.” (Matthew 10:34-36) What was so offensive about Him?
It was His constant effort at pointing out sin in the hearts of the religious leaders, political leaders, the audiences that came to hear Him and even His own disciples. Many times, this frustrated and flat out enraged His opponents. Yet, Jesus stood firm, never wavering and was ultimately the reason He was arrested and sentenced to death through crucifixion.
Why is Jesus still so polarizing today? The very mention of His name in some places can instantly bring tension. Why? For the same reasons. We are born with the instinct to put ourselves first and do life our way. At the same time, we may acknowledge Jesus and recognize Him as a good teacher. But this is where the offense is; we stop short of turning from the sin He points out in us, and following Him by faith. And if the issue is pressed, we will become firmer in our resistance, rationalizing a way to remain in our sin.
One day, whether you have accepted or resisted Him, He will bring the world to its knees. The Scripture says, "God has highly exalted him . . . so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow . . . and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord . . ." (Philippians 2:9,10,11) Instead of resisting Jesus’ to your own demise in this life and the next, turn from your sin and follow Him. Receive Him today.
A prayer for you – "Lord Jesus, bring your light and expose the darkness in our hearts. Help us not to be offended, but welcome it. For you want us to have new life and be free. Help us to receive that new life by faith. Amen.”
