A 95-year-old lifelong resident of Geary County recently recreated a photo she got with “The Indian” statue when she was 21 years old.
Ada Ann Beck, who now resides in independent living at Valley View Estates in Junction City, went to the location in 1948 with friends from a sorority she was in at Kansas State University. She remembered looking at the view of the hills from the statue, which she always thought were beautiful.
Ada was an outdoorsy woman, who loved animals, especially horses and cats. After she married her husband, Hayes Beck, she lived with him on a dairy farm, helping to run it and looking after the animals. She and her husband had four boys and one girl.
Jay Beck, her son, said she loved to read while he was growing up. She loved the area and the landscape of the place she grew up in, and she created a scrapbook to hold her memories. Jay said the photo of her with The Indian statue near 9270 Skiddy Road is in the scrapbook.
The statue was erected on May 20, 1920, by two brothers, Robert Douglas Henderson and James Bell Henderson, to honor Native American Indians. The statue represents a scout as he surveys the area. A trail is reported to have run westward and then southward to the Santa Fe Trail, used by Native American tribes in the area, including the Kaw, Pottawatomie, Pawnee, Wichita and other Kansas tribes as the direct trail to the plains.
Over the years, weather, vandals and overgrowth have damaged the statue. Its arms have crumbled away, and a metal rod stands in place of one of its feet. Still, it looks on, reminding those who visit about its history and the history of the land.
Jay said his mother told him she wanted to return to the statue someday. So a couple months ago, he asked her about going again to recreate the photo, and she was excited to go back. They went together and he took her photo with the statue.
He said she looked out and again enjoyed the view from the statue’s platform. Now, they compare the photos, which remind her and her family of the time spent in Geary County and the memories she accumulated over the years.
In February, Ada celebrated her 95th birthday with friends and family at Valley View Estates. They had coffee and donuts, and her family displayed the two photos at the party so people could see two connected moments of her life, then and now.
