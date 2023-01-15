CLAY CENTER —  “Pastor resigns following affair revelations,” “Young athlete with wife and children dies after heart attack,” “Man murders college students,” “Nation at war accused of terrorizing its own people,” “Politician found guilty on all counts of election fraud.” Tragedy, degeneracy, heartbreak, suffering, lies. Is there such a place where these injustices are nowhere to be found? 

There was once a man who had a vision of heaven. His name was John and one day he looked up and saw a door opened in the sky above. Then a voice spoke to him, “Come up here . . .” (Revelation 4:1) Then immediately, he was in the Spirit and taken up through the door. 

CLINT DECKER is president of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.