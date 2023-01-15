CLAY CENTER — “Pastor resigns following affair revelations,” “Young athlete with wife and children dies after heart attack,” “Man murders college students,” “Nation at war accused of terrorizing its own people,” “Politician found guilty on all counts of election fraud.” Tragedy, degeneracy, heartbreak, suffering, lies. Is there such a place where these injustices are nowhere to be found?
There was once a man who had a vision of heaven. His name was John and one day he looked up and saw a door opened in the sky above. Then a voice spoke to him, “Come up here . . .” (Revelation 4:1) Then immediately, he was in the Spirit and taken up through the door.
What he saw when he first stepped into heaven was breath-taking. His attention was drawn to a large throne, with one seated on it. What he saw was no human physical appearance. Instead, there was a supernatural form described by John in terms of colors from the most beautiful gems. Surrounding the throne were 24 smaller ones with men like him sitting upon them called elders. Then from the throne came “flashes of lightening, and rumblings and peals of thunder . . .” (Rev. 4:5) In front of the throne were seven burning torches of fire, and a sea that was so placid and clear it looked like crystal. Then stationed around the throne were four creatures that kept repeating, “Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come!” (Rev. 4:8) Then John witnessed the 24 elders standing up from their thrones and falling down in worship before the Lord God saying, “Worthy are you, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for you created all things, and by your will they existed and were created.” (Rev. 4:11)
John’s vision of heaven was of a place where Almighty God reigned. He was the chief figure, where all attention surrounded the Eternal One. John was the last of the 12 apostles, and his fellow co-workers were in heaven, yet his vision shows how he was gripped by the stunning imagery and presence of God.
And what makes this picture of God so stunning? His holiness and power. No person, no other force in all of heaven and earth could challenge the power of the Lord God. He sits on His throne exalted above all.
We see God being called “holy” repeatedly. The picture of heaven itself, and God in all His beauty reveals how He is separate from all evil and perfect in every way. And as He is, so is His dwelling, which begs the question, “Who can live in such a place?”
There is the presumption, that everyone who dies, goes to heaven. As a minister, I have led many funerals, and there is always the assumption that their loved one has gone to live in the celestial city. Since God is the guardian of heaven, what does He say about who gets in?
He states, “Blessed are those who wash their robes, so that they may have the right to the tree of life and that they may enter the city by the gates. Outside are the dogs and sorcerers and the sexually immoral and murderers and idolaters, and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.” (Rev. 22:14-15)
If you have placed your faith in Jesus and have been washed by the cleansing blood of Christ, you are welcomed in. However, if you continue in your practice of disobedience against God’s law, heaven’s door will be shut and you will be cast into hell for eternal judgement.
God desires you to be with Him and to enjoy the kingdom He has prepared for you, but you must turn from your ways, and place your faith in Christ alone.
A prayer for you. Lord God, the King of Heaven, draw people to yourself, that they might examine their ways. Bring them to turn from their disobedience and to you. Fill their hearts with the love of God, through your Spirit, and prepare them for eternity with you. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.