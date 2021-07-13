This year, July 4th fell on a Sunday; this fact caused anxiety among some clergy folks, especially when it came to preaching on Independence Day. I read blogs and Facebook posts suggesting the singing of any national hymn in church or the displaying of the American flag are not acceptable. I saw where a pastor has written a liturgy for the removal of the American flag from the sanctuary of a church.
I chose to tackle this subject and go ahead and preach on July 4th about America. At Church of the Covenant, we display an American Flag behind the lectern from where clergy preach. The parish is 162-years old, and I imagine there has a been a flag in the church building for 162 years. I do not have an issue with this. For me, as American Christians, our mission field is our neighborhood. This is where we “love our neighbors as ourselves” as Jesus instructed by our working to care for them. In other words, our mission field is the United States. Our context as Christians is uniquely American.
In saying all of this, I do not believe, however, that God has singled America out or showered our country with blessings and grace to the exclusion of other nations. Nor do we turn a blind eye to injustice and need present in the United States in the past or at this point in our nation’s history.
Feeling pride for our nation compels us to care for it and for our fellow Americans. The presence of our flag or the singing of national hymns does not assume we believe our country is perfect. They simply remind us of who we are, and where we are, as people of God.
