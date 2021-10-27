Mark 10:46-52: “Jesus and his disciples came to Jericho. As he and his disciples and a large crowd were leaving Jericho, Bartimaeus son of Timaeus, a blind beggar, was sitting by the roadside. When he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to shout out and say, ‘Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!’ Many sternly ordered him to be quiet, but he cried out even more loudly, ‘Son of David, have mercy on me!’ Jesus stood still and said, ‘Call him here.’ And they called the blind man, saying to him, ‘Take heart; get up, he is calling you.’ So throwing off his cloak, he sprang up and came to Jesus. Then Jesus said to him, ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ The blind man said to him, ‘My teacher, let me see again.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Go; your faith has made you well.’ Immediately he regained his sight and followed him on the way.”
There are many ways of interpreting scripture. Reading and re-reading this Gospel passage over the last couple of weeks has reminded me of how much good news can be contained in Holy Scriptures if our eyes can be opened to see it.
As a Child, I was taught a more literal view of the Bible, where the majesty, wonder and judgement of God was emphasized. I grew up in a small Kansas town, and I was a product of my environment. For example, If you remember, in the 80s and early 90s, AIDS wasn’t a disease that good people got, it was a plague sent to punish sinners. As a good Christian boy, I learned to be judgmental and self-righteous.
In the passage above, we see the power of Christ to heal. Jesus literally changes the natural order of the created universe to heal a blind man. This is great power and demonstrates the divine majesty of Christ and his dominion over creation. This is also great Mercy and shows God’s immense love! Jesus puts aside those who wish to silence Bartimaeus and seeks to bring physical and spiritual healing and restoration.
From my legalistic childhood point of view, when Bartimaeus cries out to Jesus and leaps out of his cloak, he is leaving his old life of sin behind. The phrase “Son of David” confirms that he recognizes Jesus as kingly, majestic and divine. When Jesus calls Bartimaeus to him and restores his sight, Jesus is showing us how to achieve our own “conversion and salvation.” If you want to be healed of your sin sick ways, if you want to be saved, leap into Jesus’ arms and begin a new life of righteous living!
I held these views for a long time. Then in college three things happened. First, I learned how the bible, both the Old and the New Testaments, was written by many human hands over many years, often with a particular political and or theological message directed to a specific group of people. I also learned to read the Bible in long passages, not single verses.
Secondly, I began to see how some of my Christian friends could often be quite hypocritical and downright mean to those they determined to be unworthy of God’s love. This did not agree with the view of Christian discipleship described in the New Testament.
Finally, I met people from literally every corner of the world. People from big cities, tiny villages, and yes, even openly gay people. I realized that while there are many ways of being human, people are generally people. We are all capable of much evil and much good and all of us are equally worthy of God’s love.
All of these life experiences opened my eyes and turned my first interpretation of this scripture on its head. I was the one living a life of hatred and sin, and when I cried out, “Jesus, son of David, have mercy on me,” Jesus opened my eyes and healed me of some of my bigotry, ignorance and hatred.
There is a second more scholarly and technical way to look at the Bible. You can take a passage like this and look at its authorship, cultural background, target audience and the deeper message it was originally meant to convey.
Mark was written in about the year 70 A.D., during a time when the Romans were systematically destroying organized Jewish society and religion. People needed hope and reassurance that God had not abandoned them. The early Church was amid one of our first crises, as Jewish and Gentile followers struggled to understand what it meant to follow the way of Christ in the midst of Imperial domination.
Further exploration of the text gives us some interesting insights. Bartimaeus and Timaeus are Greek names, perhaps this passage hints to how early believers should reject Greek logic and follow the illogical Hebrew Jesus who will open their eyes to the true God (remember when Paul calls the Crucifixion “foolishness to the Greeks.”)
Bartimaeus calls Jesus the “Son of David.” This reference calls to mind the expectation that many had for Jesus to throw out the Romans and reestablish a physical Jewish kingdom. Then Jesus opens his eyes to the truth of the Kingdom of God and Bartimaeus gives up his notions of earthy power to follow Jesus on his way to the cross.
This passage is yet another example of Mark’s Jesus telling someone that their faith is what heals them. Also, notice how Jesus tells Bartimaeus to “go” and Bartimaeus completely ignores Jesus and follows him. That happens all the time in Mark. Jesus heals someone and tells them to keep it quiet, and instead they tell the world!
This kind of deep and critical examination of the scriptures is important to an honest life of faith. However, now that I’m a little further down the road of life and have experienced parenthood and real loss, I can see that we also have to go beyond this. The “beyond” is that even with our modern technical knowledge of the Bible, this story is deeply moving on a human level. Because at some point in our lives, we have all been Bartimaeus, crying out for the mercy of Jesus. Jesus, son of David, help me to get this job. Jesus, son of David, free my child from their addiction to drugs and alcohol, Jesus, son of David, help us get pregnant, Jesus, son of David, don’t let my parent die.
Do we really expect a supernatural intervention in all of these circumstances? Probably not, but our faith tells us that Jesus hears these cries, and that if our eyes can be opened, solutions may present themselves. New treatments can be developed, or our loved ones can seek the professional treatment they need. Or perhaps if there is no way for an outcome of our liking, maybe we can have our heart opened to God’s peace as we accept the situation and move forward into a new way of being.
We also know that there is a big complex world out there with many problems. As faithful Christians, we need Jesus to open our eyes to see the hunger, pain, struggle, environmental degradation and also the goodness and beauty all around us that we fail to see.
Did you notice in this story how Bartimaeus says “I want to see again”? “Again.” He was not born blind, but lost his sight at some point, we don’t know when, but perhaps in childhood. Think about how a small child sees the world, eyes that haven’t been taught to discriminate or judge, eyes that can appreciate the beauty and wonder in everyday objects and experiences. Jesus, son of David, help us to see with childlike eyes again!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.