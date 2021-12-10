Local broadband provider Twin Valley teamed up with Ray’s Apple Markets and Clay County Medical Center to give 250 spiral cut hams to local families for its 2nd annual Holiday Ham Giveaway.
Anyone within Twin Valley’s service area, which includes Junction City, is welcome to come to Clay County Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 to pick up a ham. There are no income guidelines to take a ham, but there’s a limit of one per vehicle while they are available.
The Clay County Fairgrounds are located at 205 S. 12th St. in Clay Center. Vehicles can begin to line up 15 minutes early. The line will head east along Harriet Street and enter the fairgrounds at the corner of Harriet and Twelfth Streets. Vehicles cannot join from Twelfth Street or westbound on Harriet Street. Local police and volunteers will be onsite to direct traffic.
Twin Valley, Ray’s Apple Markets and CCMC employees will help direct traffic and give away the hams. People should remain in their vehicles, and the Twin Valley Facebook page will post an update when they are out of hams.
Shaley Johnson, marketing manager at Twin Valley, said the event first occurred last year because the Twin Valley staff were brainstorming how to help the community with the money that would have been used for a company Christmas party. Because of the pandemic, they couldn’t have a party and decided to help feed families for Christmas with the funds instead.
Last year, they bought and gave away 200 hams, providing a ham to every family that wanted one.
“Last year, there were cars lined up around the block for a chance to get a free ham for the holidays, so clearly there’s a need,” Twin Valley President and CEO Ben Foster said.
This year, Ray’s Apple Markets and CCMC wanted to participate as well and share a portion of the cost of the giveaway. The hams were sourced through Ray’s Apple Markets.
“It’s been a tough couple of years for individuals and families in the area, and we want to give back to the communities that have supported local, family-owned businesses like ours through the pandemic,” Aaron Floersch, owner of Ray’s Apple Market, said.
Since the holidays can be stressful, Christi Rice, marketing and communication coordinator of CCMC, said their staff wanted to participate to focus on community health, ease worries and contribute to Christmas dinner for families in need.
Johnson said the Twin Valley staff will probably continue to do the giveaway every year, since they have seen the need for it in the area around this time of year.
“Last year was such an awesome event, we got such great feedback, and with all the cars lined up, there is clearly a need in the community for something like that,” she said. “When something like that impacts you in that way, you say, ‘how could we not do it again?’ So this year, it didn’t matter whether or not we had a Christmas party, it was like, we know that we want some of our charitable giving be for an event like this.”
