mccain holiday homes

The McCain Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, Dec. 4, will feature the following homes: Top left, Todd and Teri Holmberg home; top right, Jake and Barb Wassenberg home; bottom left, Chuck and Susie Grier home; and bottom right, the StoneHouse.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Tickets are now on sale for two major events in December hosted by the Friends of McCain Auditorium to benefit the McCain Performance Series and its education programs.

McCain's first-ever Holiday Gala and Auction will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, while the Holiday Home Tour returns from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Both events help the McCain Performance Series and its education programs recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The McCain Performance Series and its education programs are completely funded through donations, ticket sales and event sponsorships. They receive no funding through the university or the state of Kansas.