If you’re reading this, chances are it’s after Thanksgiving. Or at least after Thanksgiving Dinner. You’re stuffed with turkey and all the fixings. You open your refrigerator door … and discover you still have lots of turkey. Tons of turkey. Visions of turkey sandwiches for the next week dance in front of your eyes.
But, there are other things you can do with turkey. Of course, I’m going to encourage you to use the carcass for bone broth … but there’s lots to do with it first.
One of my favorites is Turkey Alfredo.
Alfredo, when made the traditional way, doesn’t contain cream or milk – it’s just butter and cheese. Once you’ve done it a few times on the stove, you can then do it table side to to impress the guests.
I do the turkey separately (chicken if not “turkey season) Then add it on top of the pasta after it’s made – table side of course.
Turkey Alfredo
Ingredients
1 cup of turkey for each diner
1 package fettuccine
½ pound of butter (the real thing please)
½ pound of freshly grated Parmesan (or Parmigiano-Reggiano) cheese (not the powdered stuff)
olive oil
Italian seasoning
Directions
1. Prepare the turkey by cutting into bite sized pieces. You can use white meat, dark or a combination. Cover in a little olive oil and Italian seasoning. Set aside.
2. Cook the fettuccine according to package directions until barely al dente.
3. While the fettuccine cooks, slightly brown the turkey in a small pan. When done, put a lid over it to keep it from drying out.
4. Melt butter in a skillet.
5. Drain the pasta, reserve the water.
6. Add pasta to butter, slowly add a handful of cheese and a cup of pasta water. Mix over medium heat until it melts. Add more cheese, a little at a time, until all the cheese is used.
7. Add more pasta water if needed to melt the cheese so it covers the noodles – but be careful not to use TOO much.
8. Serve with turkey on top.
Note: Once you’ve practiced the technique, you can try it table side. Use a large, oven proof serving bowl. Warm the bowl up until you can barely pick it up. Put in the melted butter, follow above directions. This is fun, but requires you to be much faster at the mixing before your bowl cools. It helps if pasta water is still almost boiling.
