I urge us all to translate the real Christmas story, especially to our children and newcomers to our communities.
We can put ourselves back into a time 2,021 years ago, in a land Israel, where there has always been and is now, fierce fighting over its control. For a short while, there was peace.
Why do we see pictures of angels at Christmas time? An old man named Zechariah was told by an angel that his old wife Elizabeth would have a male baby and to name him a specific name: John. The baby John’s great mission statement was to prepare the people for the arrival of a man to be their savior about 32 years later.
Then there is a young woman named Mary, and she too saw an angel. He told her that the God of the universe was going to have her become pregnant with his only child, also male.
Then the angel also visited Joseph, who would become Mary’s husband and the adoptive dad of the baby. The angel told Joseph to marry Mary and name her baby boy Jesus (Y’shua).
Why do we see angels in Christmas decorations? It is because of the angel that prepared Mary to be a mother when she was not yet married and really had no way to support herself or a baby. And it is because angels told two fathers that he was sending them important baby boys to raise through their childhoods. The words meant there would be no possible divorce. Then it happened just as God said.
But why do we also see angels with shepherds and sheep? That is because the shepherds (actual sheep herders) were sleeping in their outdoor camps in the hills around a little country town called Bethlehem, when they were awakened by great light and singing of many voices up in the sky! First, an angel told them good news and great joy for all the people. It was the birth night of a Savior, who is Messiah, Lord. The angel also gave them a special sign to help them find Jesus – to find a baby wrapped up in cloths and lying in a manger (a feed bunk in a stall). This was a very unusual sign to find Jesus, because he would not be in any building in a baby cradle or lying with his parents on any bed, couch, mat or floor.
The shepherds then saw suddenly a huge army of angels known as “the soldiers of heaven of the Lord of Hosts.” These were a great number of angels and they all began to praise God with words that are still sung today in Christmas carols! They were so awesome that the shepherds hurried up and went to find Mary, Joseph and the wrapped-up baby Jesus lying in his stall, and they did just that. Because of the sign, they found Jesus, and then they started to tell everyone in the whole area around Bethlehem about their crazy night, and the news spread like wildfire!
Why do we see a bright star at Christmas? It was before there were paper maps or cell phone Google maps to help find an address. The moving star was sent by God to guide three astrologers, wealthy men who studied stars, from a far country. They said they saw His star in the east sky and came to pay homage to him. That meant they would kneel on one knee and bow down to the ground before him as you would do in that time for a great ruler.
They had read an actual prophecy in the Bible’s book of Micah, chapter five, verse one, predicting that from the little town of Bethlehem will come a ruler who will shepherd God’s people Israel. Because greeting a new king, even a baby prince, was so important, the wise men had to use camels loaded with their baggage and food supplies and the baby’s very expensive gifts. Their journey was very far away!
Camels would be like today’s jumbo jets, able to travel far faster than people could go on foot or donkey and able to carry big loads. The star was like a guidance system up in the sky for them each night. That is why we see bright stars and also give gifts at Christmas.
I hope this makes you want to share the Christmas story and take a look at it yourself in chapter one of the Bible’s books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. These are called the four gospel books about Jesus, because they tell his new story in The New Testament (which has 27 different books) that was predicted thousand of years earlier in The Old Testament’s 39 books.
The real story of Christmas is so amazing to read over and over. It was written to each one of us, young and old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.