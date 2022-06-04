The Junction City Arts Council is featuring two artists at the C. L. Hoover Opera House.
Ortrud “Tutti” Hauptli has her Batik works on display upstairs, while Michael Gray, a painter, veteran and former Arts Council president, is showing his artwork downstairs in the front entryway.
Sally Jardine, board treasurer and liason between the Arts Council and the Opera House, said one of the biggest goals of the Junction City Arts Council is to implement awareness of local artists by giving them a welcoming space to display their work. The current art exhibits will be on display for two to three months.
Hauptli said “Batik” is an ancient art form originating in the far Eastern countries of Indonesia and India. It is a wax resist process, using hot wax and permanent fabric dyes on silk or cotton.
“Batik has its very own characteristics in the very fine veins that run through the art pieces,” she said. “I work on a wide subject range, from paintings that reflect my European background, whimsical fairy tales and many different nature subjects like animals, flowers and landscapes.”
Hauptli said she has always been the happiest when she is in the great outdoors. She said she hopes that theme shows through her work.
“The fun about Batik is that I myself never quite know about the end result until I iron the wax back out of the art piece,” she said. “I hope you can feel my love for life, people, outdoors and nature when you look at my Batiks.”
Hauptli said she is mostly self-taught. She learned basic skills in an art class in Germany and has participated in art fairs in Kansas City, Wichita, Salina, Topeka, Arkansas and Nebraska over the past 35 years.
Hauptli is a retired physical therapy assistant at Salina Regional Health Center for the past 38 years. She moved to Milford about 14 years ago.
Gray, an artist and retired soldier who currently resides in Junction City, said he has enjoyed creating art for as long as he can remember.
When he was younger, he said he was fascinated with the art of the brothers Hildebrandt, Boris Vallejo, Roger Dean and other artists.
“I take my inspiration now from individual works of art in which I find impressive facets, whether in composition, color or method of creation,” he said. “Many local artists have been on display during the annual Art Walks, and I always endeavor to sneak away from my own area and peruse their works.”
Gray said he is a firm believer that those who paint or draw should find an artist that creates a mood or a fascination that resonates with them.
“This is their view of the world, through the lens of their experiences and preferences,” he said. “I prefer to let my lines flow into each other and the colors to be saturated and sometimes dramatic.”
Gray said he works with acrylic paint primarily, although he has made many pen and ink drawings, pencil sketches, pastels and even some magic marker art. He hopes his artwork will touch the hearts and minds of those who view it.
“If my art stirs a mood, a feeling, or interest in your mind, then I have succeeded. I create art for myself, to try to make order of chaos, or to embrace it,” he said. “If I have successfully transferred a mood from paper and canvas to the viewer, then is that not a form of communication as deep or deeper than mere speech?”
Gray’s artwork can be found at fineartamerica.com/profiles/5-michael-gray and also deviantart.com/michaelgray.
