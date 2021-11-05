Before we can focus on the solutions to stress, we need to understand our enemy.
Firstly, it is important to understand that stress not only affects individuals differently from a response aspect, but also to varying degrees. A member of a military unit may be used to the stresses of combat but may not be able to handle the stresses of fatherhood. This is extremely important when understanding what types of cases may adversely affect you. Which brings us to the types of stress. There is acute stress, episodic acute stress, and chronic stress.
Acute stress is the typical fight or flight reaction. So, it is important to understand that small doses of stress can actually be somewhat helpful. These events trigger a natural response which may help in certain situations. Some individuals may thrive under a slightly stressful situation to reach past what is considered an unachievable level.
High level athletes report the stress of high-profile games can improve their performance. The issues occur when the stress happens and the receiver cannot deal with it properly, or the response produces negative results. It also depends on the severity of the stressor and past pertinent events. Some acute stress can cause major issues like PTSD or other mental health problems
Episodic acute stress is episodes of acute stress. These are acute stressors that come in bursts – “when it rains, it pours” type of events. This could a series of large stressful events or numerous smaller stressors. This stage is important to identify because sometimes this is a breaking point for people who do not seek help. The biggest harm happens when these episodes pile up it can begin to cause more long-term issues. This stage is the beginning of the chronic stress stage.
In a recent study by Yale medicine, they defined chronic stress as; A consistent sense of feeling pressured and overwhelmed over a long period of time. How many people right now can identify with that? This is the issue we face the world around us is already very stressful.
The director of Yale’s stress center Rajita Sinha said that a normal human response is to identify stress and seek to remove it.
“We humans are very good at facing a challenge, solving a situation, or reaching out to someone to get support,” said Sinha, PhD. “We’re wired to respond to stress and remove it, sometimes even automatically. But life has become more complex, and many situations don’t have easy answers.”
This is an important statement. Somewhere along the line we have decided that getting help is a sign of weakness. That is never the case.
Remember you matter! You cannot fill others cup until you first fill your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.