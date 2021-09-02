United Way of Junction City/Geary County has partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to bring books to children aged 0 to 5 in Geary County, Chapman and Enterprise.
Local United Way Director Nichole Mader rolled the program out Aug. 27.
She said the program already has its first 60 children signed up for the program and there is room for many more. Mader said that group should receive its first batch of books sometime in October.
Anyone can sign up.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been providing books to preschool children from all walks of life for decades, fostering early literacy skills, Mader said.
According to Mader, early literacy is integral to a child’s emotional and intellectual development and part of early literacy learning is having books in the home, including books for both children and adults.
“The reports and the data all show that when children have access to books at an early age and (parents and guardians) are able to sit down and read with them, it fosters imagination growth,” she said. “It fosters literacy development. It very much improves a child’s life and education. So this is just a really amazing program and we just felt that this was a way that we can help and be part of that.”
Mader said the hope was to foster a habit of parents and guardians reading together with their children.
“That is always a bonus,” she said. “It encourages bonding moments with them but then it also encourages a love of books. Increasing literacy rates would be amazing. I really hope to see an increase in literacy rates. And you know — when literacy rates increase, other test scores increase. So if it helps improve the lives of our children — then that’s really what I’m looking for.”
The local United Way’s first year in the program is covered by a grant from the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center. The grant will pay for the entire first year’s worth of books and offer United Way time to establish funding and prove the program’s value to the community.
The United Way is looking to establish a local funding stream and people are welcome to donate, Mader said.
According to Mader, it costs about $25 a year to put a book in a child’s hands every month.
“We’re just excited to have (this program),” she said. “We want children to enjoy the love of reading.”
To sign a child up for the program or to learn more about the program, people are welcome to contact United Way at 785-238-2117.
