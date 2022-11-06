Clay Center — There are many ways one can do good to others. Feeding the poor, being a foster parent, caring for the elderly, being a voice for the oppressed. What about going to the polls on election day and voting? Is that a genuine way of serving others and doing good?
A famous and elderly man once came to a small town and met with the town’s elders. They knew who he was and were greatly concerned by his presence. He was there on a mission from God. His name was Samuel.
He came in search of Israel’s next king. He was led by God to meet with the family of Jesse. All his sons passed before Samuel, except one; David the youngest. Samuel called for him and as soon as Samuel saw David, he “took the horn of oil and anointed him in the midst of his brothers.” (1 Samuel 16:13) David, a teenager at the time, did not resist nor question what God was doing through Samuel. Though it was several years before wearing the crown, David accepted this calling from God, and viewed it as an act of service to the Lord and the people of Israel. He once wrote, “When one rules justly over men, ruling in the fear of God, he dawns on them like the morning light.” (2 Sam. 23:3-4)
Throughout the Bible, the reader constantly sees this, where people are serving others through the call to serve God. The highest example of this is Jesus, the Son of God. He stated about Himself, “. . . the Son of Man came not to be served, but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:45) Jesus’ life set the standard for all His followers. One of the early church leaders whom Jesus’ appointed, wrote that Christians should “. . . be careful to devote themselves to good works.” (Titus 3:8)
How is voting a good work and service to others? First, our government has established a system by which its leaders are voted in or removed from office, by the people. There is no law requiring the people to vote. It is a system that provides citizens the right, privilege and opportunity to do so. The Bible says to, “Honor the emperor.” (1 Peter 2:17) This means to honor the government, at all levels, from local to federal. To vote, is to do a good work that shows honor being given to the government over us. Second, some of our fellow citizens have given themselves to serve in elected office. They have sacrificed in time, money and other ways. To vote, is to do a good work showing respect for the candidates on the ballot. Third, some candidates and issues on the ballot may be honoring or dishonoring to God. Your vote is your voice to speak up for what honors God and a good work that is pleasing to the Lord.
As we serve others with our good works, we recognize the evil and corruption that surrounds us. It should cause us to march forward in the name and power of Jesus with a determined spirit. However, in our humanness, it can discourage or disillusion us, causing us to pull back. I pray you will not be among this group. Instead, go to the polls and cast an honoring vote before the Lord to bring a vote of light into the darkness.
Ask God for wisdom in your service of voting. Be diligent and discerning to protect your vote. Pray for the candidates, the issues and for our nation. The Scripture says, “Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14:34)
A prayer for you. “Lord God, as we go to the polls, we realize government is not our Savior. We declare that Jesus is our only King. Yet, you have placed this government over us. Help us to be honoring to it through our vote. Raise up righteous, God-honoring candidates that will bring you glory in their service. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
