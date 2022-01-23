Let us just get something out of the way at the beginning. The story of Jesus turning water in to wine at the Wedding at Cana in John 2:1-11 is ample fodder for many jokes. To be honest, I have seen so many memes about this story over the years that it is power as scripture seems to have worn a bit thin. We can do better.
After all, this is a very intriguing and compelling story full of rich details. This is the first of seven “signs” St. John gives us to demonstrate the divinity of Christ. There is this great interaction between Mary and Jesus. The fact that they seem to be arguing is a further demonstration of Jesus’ humanity. Others interpret this interaction as Jesus giving his mother great respect and deference. We should also note how Mary intercedes on behalf of the wedding couple. Many Christians see this as evidence of Mary’s continued intercession in our own lives.
John tells us this takes place “on the third day.” Why is this detail important? Is this a reference to the “third day” perhaps a foreshadowing of the completion of the work of Christ with his resurrection on the third day?
My Orthodox study Bible has almost a full page of notes explaining every minute detail of this story and why it is theologically significant. One could spend hours fleshing them all out. However, for me this story is about one thing: the power of Christ to transform.
Let us consider for a moment that there are 118 elements on the periodic table. The ancients did not see it this way. They thought of four elements: wind, water, earth and fire. If we try to reconcile modern science with this ancient understanding, we can look at a human body as about 60% water and 40% earth (things like carbon, nitrogen, calcium).
Think of yourself as the water in the Wedding story. We forget how amazing water really is. How happy and perhaps relieved are you to have a cold drink of water on a hot day. How happy was Junction City to have your water supply restored a few short weeks ago? Water is vitally important!
Human life seems normal and routine, but like water, it is amazing. Each of us bears the image of God and is a blessing to the world around us.
Water is great, but wine can be better. Wine preserves the harvest for use long after the vines have gone dormant. Wine, in proper amounts, gladdens our hearts and makes our lives festive and bright. Like the water in the jar, Christ transforms us into wine through the fire of the Holy Spirit and through the Eucharist shared with a community of believers. This transformation gives us the spiritual energy to be more of a blessing to the world around us.
Recall how I said humans are 60% water and 40% “earth”? There is one more element of this story to consider. You are a jar. Jeremiah chapter 18 tells us that we are all clay in the hands of God the potter (yet another story about transformation). However, note that at the wedding at Cana, the jars are not transformed. Instead, they are used as the vessels of transformation. You are a vessel through which Christ transforms the lives of others. This is an important and solemn calling. This is a calling which we do not answer alone, we do this as a community. The sense of community is woven throughout this story.
The Episcopal Church of the Covenant community offers our sacrifice of praise and thanksgiving in the Eucharist. As we do, we strive to be mindful of our role as water transformed into wine by interaction with the risen Christ. And our role as jars, vessels for the grace of God transform the lives of others. We remember those who have been vessels of God’s blessing in our own lives and are thankful.
