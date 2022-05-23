Welcome to the Young People’s Department at the library. My name is Sarah Macumber and I am the new head of the Young People’s Department at Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
I come to the library after spending the last seven years in the public education system, three years at JCHS and four years at Manhattan High School.
I am an alumna of Kansas State University with my Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education emphasis in journalism. I am also an alumna of Emporia State University with my Master’s in Library Sciences. I am one that always had the heart to be in education one way or another. I enjoy learning new things and will always be a lifelong learner, especially in technology and reading the latest young adult books. I have the passion to be a building block in students’ dreams. Reading is one of those building blocks that will help all’s imagination as they grow.
Reading has been a big part of my life since a very young age. The staff is learning how big a Harry Potter fan I am. Growing up, I was always interested in talking books with everyone that I met. It is one of my go-to conversation starters. My ‘to be read books’ list is way too long and new books are always being added on to that list. Over the years, I have gravitated towards reading young adult fiction, mainly dystopia, historical fiction and mystery.
If you or your young ones are needing some great summer reading, here are some of my recommendations.
Early Readers:
“The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister
“Little Critter books” by Mercer Mayer
“The Berenstain Bears”
“Clifford” by Norman Bridwell
“If You Take a Mouse to School” by Laura Numeroff
Beginning Readers:
“Berenstain Bears”
“Dr. Seuss”
“Arthur” by Marc Brown
Junior Fiction:
“Junie B. Jones” by Barbara Park
“I Survived” by Lauren Tarshis
“The Magic Tree House” by Mary Pope Osborne
“Nancy Drew” by Carolyn Keene
“The Boxcar Children” by Gertrude Chandler Warner
Young Adult:
“Warcross:” by Marie Lu
“The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak
“The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins
“Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys
“Dear Martin” by Nic Stone
“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
“With the Fire on High” by Elizabeth Acevedo
If you need any more recommendations, please do not hesitate to reach out. I am excited to be joining the staff and looking forward the years ahead.
