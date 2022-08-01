Clay Center, Kansas – When a society is used to living with a certain lifestyle, then suddenly it changes due to events beyond their control, it is revealing. It reveals the true nature of its people. The good life masks a lot of things, but sudden adversity reveals what is hidden.

There was once a wealthy farmer that had a bountiful harvest and sought to build bigger bins to store his surplus. He was so proud of his successful work that he said to himself, “. . . you have ample goods laid up for many years; relax, eat, drink, be merry.” (Luke 12:19) However, God declared to him, “Fool! This night your soul is required of you, and the things you have prepared, whose will they be?” (Lk. 12:20) The man did not anticipate he would die after this great harvest, and not be able to enjoy its fruits. He faced the unexpected.

CLINT DECKER is President of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

