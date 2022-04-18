According to the Gospel of John, Pontius Pilate ends his questioning of Jesus prior to the crucifixion with this question – “What is truth?” What is truth? More specifically, what is the truth of Easter?
This question is a difficult one to answer. In fact, the truth of Easter has been debated and argued over for centuries. The major reason for this is that there were no human witnesses to what occurred to Jesus once he died on the cross and rose from the dead. It was between God and Jesus alone. Unlike Christmas, where we can visualize Jesus’ birth and the shepherds and wisemen visiting, we have no corresponding images from Jesus’ death on a tree to the empty tomb.
So, are we able to proclaim the truth of Easter? Yes! Here is truth: The murder of Jesus was an attempt by human beings to have power over God. The empty tomb proved humanity did not have that power.
The question invariably arises regarding Jesus’ bodily resurrection. Here is truth: Jesus was resurrected in some form. We know from the gospels that Mary and the other apostles did not recognize him at first, however. In our own day, our experiences of Jesus are real (and beautiful!) but do not involve engagement with an actual body we can touch. They are spiritual. The truth is we are unsure about the bodily resurrection but do know that the love of Christ is alive and at work in the life of the world.
The resurrection narrative from John’s gospel also provides human truth. The gospel tells us Mary discovers the empty tomb and runs to tell the others, assuming Jesus’ body has been taken. In response, Peter and the “other disciple” run to the empty tomb and look in. They see the wrappings from Jesus’ body neatly folded. They would know that a grave robber would not take the time to unwrap a body, let alone fold the wrappings. In response, the “other disciple” immediately believes Jesus has risen from the dead.
The gospel, however, does not indicate Peter’s response. And for Mary, despite the wrappings, she does not believe until Jesus himself calls her name. At any given time, we can identify with one of these three people. We may see and believe immediately that Jesus rose from the dead. We may see and be unsure. And we may need to hear the voice of God before we believe.
Once Mary acknowledges Jesus, he instructs her to return to the others to share what she has seen. She does so with the amazing phrase – “I have seen the Lord!”
The truth of Easter is affirmed again and again when we repeat these words and especially to others who may be comfortable in their own tombs. Tombs are places of death and are all around us. They exist where the society’s ills exist – addiction, warfare, prejudice, judgment, racism, violence, poverty, etc.
When we tell others “I have seen the Lord!” we share the ultimate, ineffable truth that God’s love will always move the stones from our tombs. The truth of Easter is that love will always defeat hate and life over death.
I have seen the Lord! Alleluia! Alleluia!
The Rev. Doreen Rice is the priest the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City's oldest church
