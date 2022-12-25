CLAY CENTER — In today’s world and throughout human history there have been miraculous births, where children have survived incredible medical odds to come into this world. There also have been famous children born, who have garnered attention from the masses because of their influential parents. There have been many extraordinary births, but none rise to the remarkableness of the birth of Jesus.

There are numerous parts of Jesus’ birth that causes one to ponder, just as Mary and Joseph did. An angel told Joseph, before he had married her, “. . . for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit.” (Matthew 1:20) Jesus was conceived through God’s Spirit, while Mary was a virgin, having never lain with man. Nothing like this has ever happened with any other child. The angel also said, “. . . for he will save his people from their sins.” (Matt. 1:21) What child has ever been appointed to such a mission before he was born? And what kind of a person would have the ability to forgive sins? Furthermore, the Scripture says about the Christ-child, “‘. . . they shall call his name Immanuel’ which means, God with us.” (Matt. 1:23) What child has ever been described as “God with us?”

