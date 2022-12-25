CLAY CENTER — In today’s world and throughout human history there have been miraculous births, where children have survived incredible medical odds to come into this world. There also have been famous children born, who have garnered attention from the masses because of their influential parents. There have been many extraordinary births, but none rise to the remarkableness of the birth of Jesus.
There are numerous parts of Jesus’ birth that causes one to ponder, just as Mary and Joseph did. An angel told Joseph, before he had married her, “. . . for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit.” (Matthew 1:20) Jesus was conceived through God’s Spirit, while Mary was a virgin, having never lain with man. Nothing like this has ever happened with any other child. The angel also said, “. . . for he will save his people from their sins.” (Matt. 1:21) What child has ever been appointed to such a mission before he was born? And what kind of a person would have the ability to forgive sins? Furthermore, the Scripture says about the Christ-child, “‘. . . they shall call his name Immanuel’ which means, God with us.” (Matt. 1:23) What child has ever been described as “God with us?”
An angel also spoke to Mary saying about her future son, “He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. And the Lord God will give to him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.” (Luke 1:32-33) Instead of being called the son of Joseph, her coming child would be called Son of the Most High. Mary understood this to be the Son of God. And this baby would grow up to sit on a throne, and of it there will be no end. Mary was a common woman. How could she be carrying royalty? And everyone dies. What kind of a child would live and reign on a royal throne forever?
Then a strange group of wise men that traveled from far away, came to Jesus when He was nearly two years old. The story reads, “And going into the house they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they fell down and worshiped him.” (Matt. 2:11) Wealthy, educated, and spiritual men falling on their knees to worship a two-year old. What kind of a child was this?
Show me another child that has been born like this? In all human history, there is none. And after pondering these things, it leaves one to consider, where was this child from and was He beyond a normal human being?
Jesus spoke of this in His public ministry. Before He was born of Mary, He existed in another place – heaven. Every other child came into existence at conception, but only Jesus existed before He was born!
Who was this child? He was born a King, Lord and Savior. He was worshipped. He looked human, yet He made incredible claims about the supreme God. His opponents said of Him, “but he was even calling God his own Father, making himself equal with God.” (John 5:18) Jesus was not just a human little baby, He was deity! He was the Creator God, Almighty God, the eternal God in human form!
Christmas is the story about when a holy God entered our world and became one of us, that He would save us from our immoral and destructive ways. Come to Him as the wise men did. Bow before the Lord Jesus. Escape the judgement of God and find refuge and peace in His only Son.
A prayer for you. “Lord God, we confess that Jesus is Lord! He is God in human form. Bring us to bow before your holy Son. We put away trusting in ourselves and in our goodness. This day, we trust in Christ alone. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
