Beautiful fall leaves have begun to cover lawns and will continue to fall throughout November. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said it’s important to remove leaves from home lawns.

“Although a scattering of leaves won’t harm the lawn, excessive cover prevents sunlight from reaching turfgrass plants,” Upham said. “Turf left in this state for an extended period will be unable to make the carbohydrates needed to carry it through the winter.”