CLAY CENTER — Since the beginning of time, humans have always needed aid and protection. From needing food, water, shelter, medical attention to refuge from those who seek to do us harm. We typically have found that source of help from two places: within and without. From within, is that inner strength, wisdom and perseverance that is summoned. It is that drive to push us through our hard and difficult times. From without, are those places we go beyond ourselves. We may contact friends, family, our religious community or utilize other resources to give us the aid we need.

Every human for all of history has lived this way, with an exception. The worshippers of the one true God and His beloved Son, have walked differently while dealing with these instinctive needs. Read the words from the book of Psalms in the Bible, which is also ancient Hebrew poetry, “I lift up my eyes to the hills.” (Psalm 121:1)

CLINT DECKER is president of Great Awakenings.

