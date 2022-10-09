Clay Center – Do you like who you are? I am sure all of us wish we could change a few things about ourselves. Even the most beautiful or handsome among us. But I am asking something deeper. Do you so dislike some things about yourself that you are willing to go to great lengths to change yourself?

Whoever is walking through such feelings is not alone. Many are traveling this path. This goes beyond feelings though. This is about who someone really is, and where they came from. I am not talking about their family. Large numbers of people come from difficult homes. They may have had a single parent, raised by their grandparents, or have been abused. I want to go back further than their family.

CLINT DECKER is President of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

