Clay Center — Have you ever been in a restaurant where at one table, after people received their food, they just plowed right in and started eating, while at another table you observe a family bowing their heads over their food in prayer first? Where does this tradition of praying over meals come from? Is it a uniquely American tradition that came from the Pilgrims we read about in our history books, or is it something else?

Once when Jesus had His disciples together, He had some bread and a cup laid out for them. He was instituting what we call the Lord’s Supper or Communion, “And he took a cup, and when he had given thanks he said, ‘Take this, and divide it among yourselves . . .’ And he took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them . . .” (Luke 22:17-19)

