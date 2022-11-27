Clay Center — Have you ever been in a restaurant where at one table, after people received their food, they just plowed right in and started eating, while at another table you observe a family bowing their heads over their food in prayer first? Where does this tradition of praying over meals come from? Is it a uniquely American tradition that came from the Pilgrims we read about in our history books, or is it something else?
Once when Jesus had His disciples together, He had some bread and a cup laid out for them. He was instituting what we call the Lord’s Supper or Communion, “And he took a cup, and when he had given thanks he said, ‘Take this, and divide it among yourselves . . .’ And he took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them . . .” (Luke 22:17-19)
On another occasion, during a teaching ministry of Jesus, He provided food for thousands of people who were hungry “. . . he took the seven loaves and the fish, and having given thanks he broke them and gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the crowds.” (Matthew 15:36) And when Jesus had a large group another time, He did the same thing, “Jesus then took the loaves, and when he had given thanks, he distributed them to those who were seated.” (John 6:11)
The Apostles of Jesus followed this example. When Paul was on a ship, before he ate with all those on board, the Scripture says, “. . . he took bread, and giving thanks to God in the presence of all he broke it and began to eat.” (Acts 27:35)
When you see someone praying over their food, it does not come from some national tradition, it comes from the example Jesus set.
What does “giving thanks” mean? The Greek word for thanks written in English letters is eucharistos. Does it look familiar? It means to be thankful for God’s grace. His grace are His gifts given to us, not based on any worth within ourselves, but because of His mercy. In regards to praying over meals, it is an acknowledgment of this grace that has come to us through the provision of food.
There are three parts of giving thanks we see in each of the stories. First, there is the receiving of the food, as from God. Though we bought it with our money, and was made by ourselves or others, and ingredients provided through farmers, we still acknowledge God’s hand in it all. Second, is giving thanks to God. This is having a sense of gratitude toward the one who provided. Third, is giving to others. Jesus received the food, offered thanks, then gave. In each of the stories it was not just about giving thanks to satisfy their own appetites, it was also about giving unto others. The one providing the funds, gives of themself to buy the food. The cook gives of themself in preparing the meals. Another gives of themself to provide food for the poor and hungry. This is why inviting people to our home for a meal is important. It is a way of sharing with others, what God in His grace has provided for us.
Jesus has shown us the cross through giving thanks over a meal. He came from heaven to earth to receive humanity unto Himself. He offered thanks to His Father for the opportunity to show divine grace toward all people through providing forgiveness for their sins. Then He gave of Himself to die and rise again for that work to be completed. Giving thanks to God, is more than just for food, but for the Savior of the world who graciously died that we might live.
A prayer for you. Lord God, I praise you for your grace that has provided us the food we have eaten today. We are unworthy of such grace. We acknowledge your provision and pray that you will open a door for us to share with another, what you have given us. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
