As one might expect, the American Library Association takes a firm stand on the First Amendment and the rights of citizens to the free and open access to information uncensored by topic, position, etc. To this end, they have adopted statements of guiding philosophies such as the Freedom to Read, statements against censorship and the Library Bill of Rights for use by libraries of all types.
The bill of rights was originally adopted on June 6, 1939. It has been amended a few times along the way, including as recently as 2019, but the basic tenet remains the same, that all libraries are forums for information and ideas, and that the policies expressed in the statement should guide their services. These include:
“Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background or views of those contributing to their creation.
Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.
Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.
Libraries should cooperate with all persons and groups concerned with resisting abridgment of free expression and free access to ideas.
A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because of origin, age, background or views.
Libraries which make exhibit spaces and meeting rooms available to the public they serve should make such facilities available on an equitable basis, regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of individuals or groups requesting their use.
All people, regardless of origin, age, background or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use. Libraries should advocate for, educate about and protect people’s privacy, safeguarding all library use data, including personally identifiable information.”
The Library Bill of Rights has guided DBPL’s operating policies for many years as well as those of other Kansas libraries and for thousands of others across the country. The board and staff strive to maintain an atmosphere of respect for human diversity “which may characterize the people we serve and the people with whom we work. Library employees will respect differences in race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin, disability, veteran status and any other characteristic of human diversity.”
The organization goals reflect this commitment including: to assemble, preserve and administer, in an organized collection, educational and recreational materials and information necessary for enlightened citizenship and enriched personal life; to serve the community as a center of reliable information; to provide a place where inquiring minds may encounter the original, sometimes unorthodox, and critical ideas so necessary as correctives and stimulants in a society that depends for its survival on free competition in ideas, to support educational, civic and cultural activities of community groups and organizations; to provide opportunity and encouragement for all persons to educate themselves continuously, to seek continually to identify community needs, to provide those needs, and to cooperate with other organizations, agencies and institutions which are also working to meet the needs of the community; and to provide opportunity for recreation through literature, music, film and other art forms.
Perhaps Dr. Seuss said it best with “the more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go.”
