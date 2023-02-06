U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, said presence over Kansas of a Chinese spy balloon was evidence of President Joe Biden’s shortcomings in the national security realm.

TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall castigated President Joe Biden on Friday for failing to protect United States’ airspace, including the northeast corner of Kansas, from intrusion by a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon.

Marshall confirmed the large white surveillance balloon passed over northeast Kansas and the Republican senator said his staff had been in contact with law enforcement officials.

