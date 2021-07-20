DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have trouble with kidney stones and recently found out they are calcium oxalate stones. While I have stopped consuming all dairy products, I know that I need calcium as I age for bone health. Would adding in almond milk or another type of plant milk help? How do I take care of both my kidneys and bones?
ANSWER: It sounds like your concern about milk and other dairy products is that their calcium may spur the development of more kidney stones. But people who’ve had calcium oxalate kidney stones need a certain amount of calcium in their diets.
Although almond milk and other plant-based milks, such as soy milk, contain calcium, they also contain oxalate. People with a history of calcium oxalate stones often are cautioned to avoid oxalate-rich foods. Cow’s milk doesn’t have oxalate, but it has the calcium and many other beneficial nutrients that you need, so it is a good choice for you.
Kidney stones made of calcium oxalate form when urine contains more of these substances than the fluid in the urine can dilute. When that happens, the calcium and oxalate form crystals. At the same time, the urine may lack citrate, a substance that prevent the crystals from sticking together, creating an ideal environment for kidney stones to form.
A key for preventing growth of calcium oxalate stones is to get the right amount of calcium: 1,200 milligrams daily. If you have calcium-rich foods or beverages at each meal, you lower the amount of oxalate absorbed into your bloodstream, reducing your risk of new kidney stones.
For the best stone prevention, calcium should come from food. When you consider good sources of calcium, dairy products are high on the list. Check the Nutrition Facts label to find out how much calcium is in these and other beverages and foods.
