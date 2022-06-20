Engagement Michael Wilhite & Anna Fuentes Jun 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Wilhite, of Junction City, son of Richard W. Wilhite and Christy Wilhite, and Anna Fuentes, of Junction City, daughter of Diana Johnson, are engaged to be married on May 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKBI executes search warrants at JCPDMilton T. RawlingsArea government entities release pay for 2021 yearPolice reports 6-14-22City commissioners table request to lease city hanger, reject special use permit for tattoo studioJeanie H. OresJunction City pool, Milford State Park Splash Pad open to the publicJunction City area businesses hold Father’s Day eventsPolice arrest Junction City man involved in shootingMayor pays fine for failing to file report, prepares to serve at both local and state levels Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads 2x4 JCU freelancers- Fort Riley 2x3 CHCS-SM Environmental Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.