1 person died Monday morning in JC mobile home fire Staff reports Nov 28, 2022 5 hrs ago One person died in a mobile home fire in Junction City early Monday morning.According to a report from the Junction City Fire Department, the call came in at 12:53 a.m. Monday for a fire at 948 Grant Ave., Lot 381.When crews arrived on scene, they found the structure fully engulfed, according to the report.They found one person inside who had died. Officials have not yet identified the person.Multiple agencies responded to the fire. Firefighters notified the state fire marshal's office, which took over the investigation. No first-responder injuries were reported.
