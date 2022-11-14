BIG RED ONE
Buy Now

Acting 1st Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Alber Serrano presents Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot with a commemoration gift to the city of Chicago during the Veterans Day commemoration ceremony on Friday, near South side of Chicago, at Soldier Field.

 Photo courtesy U.S. Army

CHICAGO — U.S. soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division were distinguished guests in a historic Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at Soldier Field on Friday.

To honor this day, soldiers currently serving in America’s oldest active duty Division attended the event to commemorate the long history between the unit and the city of Chicago.

Recommended for you