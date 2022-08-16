Fort Riley soldiers received a warm welcome recently during a military appreciation event for Sporting Kansas City.
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, were honored during the pre-game ceremony of the Aug. 6 major-league soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles Galaxy.
More than 150 solders took the field following the unit’s 11-month deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
One soldier in particular is used to being front and center on a soccer field.
U.S. Army Capt. Lauren McGovern, the Operation Victory wellness chief and a member of the U.S. Armed Forces women’s soccer team, assisted in leading troops onto the field. She also participated in a pre-game “Meet Your Army” tailgate and had the opportunity to meet Sporting KC’s President and CEO.
“It’s very humbling to be honored like this,” McGovern said. “It’s amazing when someone sees something in you that they want to highlight to the rest of the world.”
McGovern, a former West Point recruit and Denver native, began her soccer career at the age of 3. She said she enjoyed being one of the bridges that helped to connect the Big Red One to Sporting KC.
“I think it’s awesome when any organization wants to support the troops,” McGovern said. “I know the other soldiers think it’s cool to have the opportunity to walk out onto the field and kind of get the recognition they deserve for their hard work and sacrifice.”
The former Colorado Female Athlete of the Year said that she is grateful for the chance to give back to the community and inspire others through soccer as she looks to extend her lifelong passion and take her talents globally when the U.S. Armed Forces Women’s team travels to the Netherlands for their next tournament in 2023.
