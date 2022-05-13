1st Infantry Division hosting May photo contest

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley are hosting their next photo of the month contest. The contest opened May 6 and closes May 27 at 5 p.m.
On the first Friday of each month, the winning photo of the prior month is featured on the division’s Instagram account at @1stinfantrydivision. Additionally for the remainder of the month, a copy of the winning photo is displayed in the entryway at Victory Hall, the 1st Infantry Division headquarters building. The winning photo will also be displayed as the division’s Facebook cover photo.
This month’s photo theme is “Show Us Your Achievement.” We encourage people in the communities surrounding Fort Riley to submit a photo that illustrates themselves or a family member successfully accomplishing a goal by effort, courage or skill. Examples may include, but are not limited to, graduating from high school or college, earning an A+ on a test, maintaining a weekly workout routine, purchasing your first car or home, etc.
To participate, follow the 1st Infantry Division’s Instagram account, like the competition announcement post and submit your photo via direct message to the 1st Infantry Division’s Instagram. Parents or guardians are encouraged to submit photos on their child’s behalf. Entrants must be 13 years old or older and submit their own creative work. That work must be in keeping with Army values and the monthly theme.
The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley congratulated the “Earth Action” photo contest winners for April, Kennedy and Graham. Their winning photo was taken on a hiking trail in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.