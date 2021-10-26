The Greater Geary Community Foundation received their final contributions for Geary County Match Day Wednesday, and the results beat last year’s total.
Chairman Calvin Pottberg reported they received $291,530 in contributions, which they will add $140,000 to in matching funds for a total of $431,530 to distribute to the 39 organizations that participated.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation received the most donations, totaling $32,755, C. L. Hoover Opera House received the second highest number of gifts, totaling $27,995, and First Presbyterian Church received the third highest amount, $18,760.
The totals for each organization can be found at Gearymatchday.com under the “leaderboard” tab. These numbers are only the contributions, before the amounts are matched. Matching funds of $140,000 will be allocated to each organization, based on formulas and the donations made to each.
The matching donors this year are R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation for up to $100,000, Central Charities Foundation for $20,000 and Crosby Foundation for $20,000.
This year’s total amount is around $50,500 more than what was donated at last year’s Match Day, accomplishing the GGCF’s goal to continue to raise that number for organizations each year they hold the fundraising event.
Pottberg said they received in-person donations until 5:30 p.m. on Match Day, online donations until midnight and continued to collect funds sent to their P.O. Box throughout that week.
The money each organization receives will be invested for them, Pottberg said, so they can grow their funds and ask for the money when they have need of it.
To become a member of the Greater Geary Community Foundation and participate in next year’s Match Day, call the foundation at 785-762-5716 or email info@greatergearycf.org.
