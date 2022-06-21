A total of $53 million will be distributed to eligible childcare staff at licensed facilities as a reward for their essential work, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday.
The funds will be made available through Child Care Workforce Appreciation Bonuses that will soon be directly distributed to approximately 22,650 early childhood care staff members across Kansas. Individual bonus amounts will range from $750 to $2,500 per person.
“Early childhood development is the smartest investment a community can make. Early childhood education programs benefit our kids in the long-term, both in and out of the classroom, and they make it possible for parents to enter and participate in the workforce,” Kelly said.
Eligible childcare providers must be regularly working in a paid position at a licensed facility and have a minimum of six months continuous employment at their current employer or six months of combined continuous employment with a licensed provider. Home-based and relative providers may also qualify for the bonus program. There is also an opportunity for those who have worked less than six months at a licensed facility to receive a bonus. The Appreciation Bonus is a one-time payment that will begin in mid-to-late July and is funded through federal Child Care Development Funds.
Licensed facilities include childcare centers, including all Head Start programs and preschools, school age program, day care homes and DCF relative providers.
“Working in childcare is a calling, one that inspires and educates the minds of young Kansans and plays an important role in strengthening Kansas families,” said Laura Howard, Secretary of Kansas Department for Children and Families. “We cannot say it enough – thank you childcare workers for everything you do for Kansas children.”
Child Care Aware of Kansas will implement the program on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. All eligible childcare workers will receive a letter in July outlining the process to accept the bonus and will have until Nov. 18 to act. CCAKS will offer educational webinars about the process as well. Learn more at www.ks.childcareaware.org.
“Childcare professionals are essential to a thriving Kansas economy, providing high-quality early care and education to young children while ensuring parents are able to work,” said Kelly Davydov, Executive Director of Child Care Aware of Kansas. “We’re grateful for their service to young children and families.”
The Child Care Workforce Appreciation Bonus program is one more way the Kelly Administration has supported childcare providers to create real, sustainable change in childcare in Kansas.
In total, the Kelly Administration has invested more than $272 million to support childcare providers, including three rounds of Child Care Sustainability Grants to aid childcare providers to meet the costs of operating their businesses through the remaining impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The third round of Child Care Sustainability Grants announced in March made more than $160 million available for childcare businesses to use toward payroll expenses, costs of operations and potential revenue losses. Rounds one and two of the Sustainability grants provided nearly $100 million in support to ensure childcare centers and home-based providers were able to remain open.
HERO Relief Provider Funding assisted all open childcare providers and related providers with funding supports during the immediate impact of COVID-19. More than $11 million was awarded to providers to assist with unexpected expenses related to the pandemic.
