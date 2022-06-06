Geary Community Healthcare Foundation held a 70s Adult Night Out event at Spin City in Junction City Saturday, raising a total of more than 10,000 for healthcare needs in the county.
More than 140 people attended the event, which had a game show and disco dance theme, dinner, outfit contest, raffles, music and dancing.
There were around six teams with five players each in the game show. The game had players answering questions in a similar format to Family Feud.
Dave Lewis served as the DJ for the night, and dancing lasted until 11:30 p.m. Safe rides home were available after the event.
Tracy Geisler, foundation director, said during the event was a 70’s Dance Party and almost everyone that attended dressed up in a 70s outfit for the event. Best dressed awards in the outfit contest went to Terry and Peggy Heldstab for the best dressed couple, Pat Landes for best dressed man and Lori Lacer for best dressed woman.
“The event was a huge success. I believe everybody had a great time. A huge thank you to all the sponsors and people that participated,” Geisler said.
The event had 24 sponsors, and all the raffle items were donated to the event. The raffle raised more than $3,000. Raffle items included a diamond necklace, potted places, gift basket, photographs and more.
Two Peaches Food Truck and Vista Food Trucks provided food at the event, and Rusty Bus Photo Booth was available for attendees to take photos in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.