Manhattan – The Flint Hills Volunteer Center is hosting the 9/11 Day of Remembrance on September 11th beginning at 3:00 pm at the Manhattan City Park. “This year, our goal is to bring our community together to reflect on the terrorist attack 21 years ago”, said Lori Bishop, Executive Director.

On September 11, 2001, our nation endured a horrific tragedy. Since then, we continue to honor the sacrifices made that day by remembering the heroes, armed forces, first responders, and countless others’ acts of service to defend our nation’s freedom. 9/11 Day of Remembrance demonstrates how we can unite through service in our communities.