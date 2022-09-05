Manhattan – The Flint Hills Volunteer Center is hosting the 9/11 Day of Remembrance on September 11th beginning at 3:00 pm at the Manhattan City Park. “This year, our goal is to bring our community together to reflect on the terrorist attack 21 years ago”, said Lori Bishop, Executive Director.
On September 11, 2001, our nation endured a horrific tragedy. Since then, we continue to honor the sacrifices made that day by remembering the heroes, armed forces, first responders, and countless others’ acts of service to defend our nation’s freedom. 9/11 Day of Remembrance demonstrates how we can unite through service in our communities.
“This year we invite the public to join us from 3-5pm in honoring those 2,977 lives lost by placing a flag in their honor”, said Bishop. “Each flag will have the name of the individual, their age, and whether they were on a plane, at the Pentagon, a first responder, or at the World Trade Center”. In addition, the Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division Band will be performing on the Bandshell Stage. There will also be hidden commemorative rocks for children to find.
Fort Riley will have a static display consisting of EOD bomb robot, suit, etc., MP display such as military working dogs, patrol car, and soldiers with some equipment. Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department, KSU Police, EMS, and more.
The Riley County Police Department will host a picnic at 5:00 pm that is free and open to the public. From 5:30 pm- 6:30 pm we will have special remarks from Governor Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, and COL. Tang. AmeriCorps Seniors veteran volunteers will receive special recognition for their recent Presidential Service Volunteer Award. The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard will present colors.
Special thanks to our hosts and sponsors: Flint Hills Volunteer Center, AmeriCorps Seniors, CSC (Connecting Students to Community), Kansas Volunteer Commission, Volunteer Kansas, Flint Hills Veterans Coalition, Briggs Auto, Manhattan Military Relations, and Hy-Vee.
