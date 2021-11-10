Motorcyclists will ride in the 23rd annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run on Nov. 14, starting from the Lumber House True Value at 2 p.m.
A display of American flags will lead the parade, and the Abilene police and fire departments will escort the parade. Don Ackerman, volunteer for the event, said Santa Claus will greet people along the way. Cookies and coffee will be served on site.
Before the ride, Nick, Amanda and Noah Brungardt, of Salina will donate a minibike for a raffle during the event.
Ackerman said the annual ride typically draws more than 200 riders to Abilene each year.
The bikes will start their journey on 21st Street and end at Sterl Hall, 619 N. Rogers St. in Abilene. Riders should bring new toys to distribute to needy children. The toys and cash contributions will be donated to Abilene Toys 4 Tots.
People should wear masks and social distance at the event and are encouraged to step outside, salute the parade of American flags and welcome riders to Abilene.
The event is supported by Ackerman Welding, Lumber House Tru Value, West’s Country Mart, Abilene Post 39 Legion Riders and Auxiliary and the Coffee Ladies. For more information, contact Don Ackerman at 785-479-6960 or email ackweld@gmail.com.
