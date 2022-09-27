Railroad fans who enjoy steam engines have one last opportunity this weekend to ride in a train powered by Abilene’s Santa Fe 3415 locomotive before it is taken out of service for required maintenance.

Officials of the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad announced Monday that the 103-year-old engine will undergo a special overhaul mandated by the Federal Railroad Administration every 15 years. Although the FRA only requires a complete safety check of the engine’s boiler, the railroad plans to make other improvements to the engine that will further extend the antique locomotive’s life.

