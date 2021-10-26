All Treats Day and other Halloween events around the corner

Halloween is in less than a week, and so are several events hosted throughout the community. From All Treats Day to 2 Crazy Nights of Halloween, there events for all ages in the Junction City area.
All Treats Days is a gathering for anyone in the community to celebrate together, said Dawn Stephens, director of member relations for the chamber of commerce. Hosted by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Junction City Parks & Recreation Department, the event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. While last year, the parade was restricted to a drive-through trunk-or-treat, this year the parade is back to normal with no restrictions, she said.
All Treats Day will begin with a parade led by the Junction City High School Marching Band down Washington Street from the corner of 10th street to 6th Street. Kids of any age and their parents are welcome to join the parade in costume behind the band. To join, meet behind Washington street between 10th and 9th streets at 5:15 p.m.
After the parade, children are welcome to trick-or-treat at the businesses along the parade route. From 6-7:30 p.m., there will be games, treats and other activities at the Twelfth Street Community Center.
“It’s a great community event where anyone and everyone can come out. Their kids can dress up, get in line, march down and walk behind the Junction City High School Marching Band,” Stephens said. “It’s an easy event, and it’s just fun.”
During the event, Flint Hills Church will be providing balloon animals, and The United Way will be running a hot dog stand.
As for other events, Rosebuds bar will be doing two Halloween themed nights. 2 Crazy Nights of Halloween are Friday and Saturday. Both nights will have costume competitions with prizes for the category’s winners of scariest, best duo/trio/group, most original and funniest. Friday’s music will be by the Lazy Wayne Band and Saturday’s will be by Bootleg Mercy.
Flint Hills Church is hosting their 6th annual Harvest Block Party Sunday from 5:30-8 p.m. At 337 W. 7th St., the event is focused on family fun with games, food and giveaways.
The Elks Lodge 1037 is hosting blues and rock band Sister Sarah Tree Saturday at 8 p.m.
Also on Saturday is the Dilbert Sports’ Zombie Costume 5k Run. Participants may run the race for free. To be eligible to win a trophy for first winner in each age group, an entry fee of $30 is required. Registration the day-of is available for an administration fee of $10. Finisher medals will be available to purchase for $15. T-shirts are limited to the first 25 participants but can be purchased at sprd.co/eTi97Mp for $20. Sizes are not guaranteed. Those who decide to run in the virtual race will receive their bib, finisher medal and T-Shirt (first 50 registers only) by mail.
A few organizations in Abilene are holding a Halloween events as well. From 7-10 p.m., walk through cemeteries, schoolhouses and more for the Haunted Cowtown event. Hosted by Old Abilene Town, the event is Friday and Saturday, and admission is $5 per person.
Lebold Mansion will be decorated and open for tours Sunday from 6-10 p.m. Specifically, visitors will walk through the first floor and lawn while being greeted by Gomez Addams and other characters. There is no charge, though donations are accepted.
Dickinson County Historical Society is hosting Tombstone Talks, an event where volunteers will stand next to a tombstone and roleplay whoever is buried there. Meet at the Abilene Middle School parking lot Saturday. Tours start at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5.
