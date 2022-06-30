Young men from across the State of Kansas participated in the 84th session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas, held June 5-11 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. This was the 30th consecutive year the Kansas Boys State program was held at K-State.
The ALBSK provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcase character and work effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.
Among the highlights from the week, Austin Davis, a resident of Lansing and an upcoming senior at Lansing High School, was elected Kansas Boys State governor.
Lukas Haase, a resident of Overland Park and an upcoming senior at Blue Valley Southwest High School and Konnor Quinn-Colman, a resident of Leavenworth, and an upcoming senior at Leavenworth High School, will attend Boys Nation July 22-30 at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.
George Rothwell, of Overland Park, was named Advisor of the Year. Rothwell, a 1994 KBS delegate and 1995 graduate of El Dorado High School, serves as an information technology advisor.
Zach Brunner, of Wamego, who served as the county counselor for Dole County, was named Counselor of the Year. He was a 2015 KBS delegate and a 2016 graduate of Wamego High School. Zachary Barnes, of Garnett, who served as the city counselor for the City of Werring, was named New Counselor of the Year. He was a 2019 KBS delegate and a 2020 graduate of Anderson County High School in Garnett.
Paul Curtis, of Lansing, an upcoming junior at Lansing High School, received the William “Bill” F. Stahl Outstanding Justice Award, given to the outstanding member of the Boys State of Kansas Supreme Court as voted on by his Supreme Court peers. The award is presented in recognition of outstanding commitment to justice under the law and dedicated service to Boys State of Kansas. Stahl, of Junction City, passed away in September 2015 and was a longtime supporter of the ALBSK.
Nick Hohman, of Olathe, an upcoming senior at Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, was named the Outstanding Senator (representing Eisenhower County), and Eddie Johnson, of Wichita, an upcoming senior at Andover High School, was named the Outstanding State Representative (representing Seitz County).
Zachary Amsterdam, of Leawood, an upcoming senior at Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, was named the American Legion Department of Kansas winner of the Samsung American Legion Scholarship. As the state winner, Amsterdam receives a $1,250 scholarship and his application moves on to the national level, where he could receive a $5,000 award as a national runner-up or $10,000 scholarship as a national scholar.
During “American Legion Night” on June 8, the American Legion Boys State of Kansas recognized American Legion Department of Kansas past commander (2020-22) Marri Krupco, of Blue Mound, by naming a Kansas Boys State city in her honor beginning with the 2023 KBS session.
The 85th session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas is scheduled to be held the week of June 4-10, 2023, again at Kansas State University. For information on becoming a delegate, nominating a delegate or sponsoring a delegate, visit https://ksbstate.org.
