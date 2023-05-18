Geary County drivers using some county roads in the southeast part of Clay County, may have noticed yellow road signs featuring a horse-drawn buggy. These signs are alerting you to the Amish who have settled in Clay County or in some cases northern Dickinson County in the past four years or so. The Amish don’t use motorized vehicles, so auto and truck drivers need to be aware of the slow moving, horse-drawn Amish buggies.
The first of the Amish settlers to move to this area was Alvin Mullet who built a house on Second Road not far east of K-15. Today, there are 15 Amish families who live in the area. An Amish school about seven miles south of Wakefield has more than 30 students in attendance.
Mullet, who has been here for the move of other Amish to the area, said that he came from northwest New York state south of Buffalo. Other Amish families moved to the area from Wisconsin and Missouri.
Reasons for Amish families moving to the area vary. In some cases they may be able to buy more land to farm here than where they came from. But Mullet said land prices in the rural part of New York where he lived were about the same as they are currently here. However, in the case of his move, farming conditions are better here.
“It was hilly and rocky there. We couldn’t raise wheat or beans. It was so wet it was hard to dry hay,” he said.
In terms of winter weather, Mullet said the Christmas eve cold spell wasn’t much compared to what they dealt with in New York. Another factor in the decision to move here were increasing rules in New York that governed things like vaccinations for children as well as other rules that may have conflicted with Amish beliefs. The general population in New York was continuing to increase and property taxes were increasing significantly. Mullet said there is less conflict with Amish religious beliefs and lifestyle in Kansas.
Part of the reason for not using mechanized vehicles and other machinery and technology grows out of an Amish desire to be separate from more worldly lifestyles. In general, Mullet believes there is a greater acceptance of Christian values here than in New York. In addition, the Amish prefer a slower-paced, more laid back lifestyle that is definitely a better fit here than in some other places.
When asked about the road hazard presented by the Amish buggies on area roads, Mullet said there was an accident last summer. But if motor vehicle drivers are aware, the Amish buggies have reflectors, reflective tape, a slow moving vehicle reflective triangle as well as a battery powered electric flasher on the rear of the buggy which should be visible to traffic coming upon them, he said.
Mullet operates a calf-rearing operation as a part of his farming enterprise. Other members of the local community build furniture and bake goods to sell to supplement farm income. The Amish settlers heat and cook with wood as their fuel. They use kerosene lamps for lighting their homes.
Mullet said individual Amish farmers own their land and have borrowed from banks to buy it. They pay taxes on their holdings just as other farms do. Mullet and the other Amish settlers refer to non-Amish people as the English. While the Amish speak English, they use a Pennsylvania Dutch dialect or in some cases a form of Swiss-German in their daily life with each other. Amish dress is distinctive for both men and women. The men sport beards but no mustaches and have a code for hairstyle and hats. Likewise, Amish women wear bonnets and full-length garments. Rules for living the Amish lifestyle and Christian beliefs are found in Amish church standards called the Ordnung. These rules may vary slightly from one Amish community to another. In a some cases, for example, an Amish settlement may allow the use of tractors to farm.
Many area people may confuse the Amish with a settlement of River Brethren people who live near Oak Hill in Clay County because of similarities in clothing style and to some extent overall lifestyle. Surprisingly, Mullet said he was unfamiliar with River Brethren until he moved here. He said one difference is that River Brethren followers do use some motorized equipment.
Mullet said that most of the people he’s encountered here had been friendly and welcoming.
Kansas has some Amish communities that were established more than 120 years ago. The largest and most well known of these is located at Yoder not far from another Amish settlement at Hutchinson.
There is also an Amish settlement near Garnett that was established about 1900. Since 2000, Amish settlements have been established near Labette, Parsons and Chetopa. In recent years, some Amish have settled in Marshall County and now the Amish have a community in southern Clay and northern Dickinson Counties.
