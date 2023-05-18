Horse and Buggy ahead

This sign entering Dickinson County from Clay County on Rain Road warns of horse and buggies there. (Ryan D. Wilson/The Union)

Geary County drivers using some county roads in the southeast part of Clay County, may have noticed yellow road signs featuring a horse-drawn buggy. These signs are alerting you to the Amish who have settled in Clay County or in some cases northern Dickinson County in the past four years or so. The Amish don’t use motorized vehicles, so auto and truck drivers need to be aware of the slow moving, horse-drawn Amish buggies.

The first of the Amish settlers to move to this area was Alvin Mullet who built a house on Second Road not far east of K-15. Today, there are 15 Amish families who live in the area. An Amish school about seven miles south of Wakefield has more than 30 students in attendance.