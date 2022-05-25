The Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat May 12-13 provided an opportunity to hear updates and announcements of regional activity and encouraged area leaders to create a better bond with other leaders in the region.
Leaders from Pottawatomie, Riley and Geary counties, as well as Fort Riley, gathered together at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn for the retreat.
Keynote topics included economic development updates, regional tourism, child-care, sites and buildings and upcoming projects. The event hosted through the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce featured points of facilitated discussion and Q&A sessions for those in attendance. Geary County was represented by business owners, elected officials and government employees.
For Michaela Self, Junction City Main Street director, the event was all about opportunities. She said she focused on the resources available for entrepreneurs through Spark MHK, a nonprofit community-based organization designed to encourage new start-ups in the Great Manhattan Area. The organization’s Flint Hill Business Launch, for example, is an 8-week entrepreneurship education program created to equip new entrepreneurs and business owners who are planning to start a business in Pottawatomie, Riley and Geary County.
This is an example of what Self wants Junction City citizens to become aware of, especially as she leads JC Main Street into its second year.
“Being very new in this position, it’s making more of those connections to … bring those opportunities back (to Junction City),” she said, “Opportunities are out there within our region that I can bring back to our community and to our business owners downtown.”
She was joined by Jordan McCann, the director of Member Relations with the Junction City Chamber of Commerce, who also attended the retreat for the first time. McCann commended those who presented updates from Junction City.
“It’s good to see Junction City on the rise doing so many great things within the community,” McCann said, “especially partnering with Fort Riley as much as we have, and we’ve got some great financial opportunities available through JC First.”
The Junction City First program is an area economic development plan set to expand and attract businesses in the city. It aligns with the four pillars of the Main Street Approach including economic vitality, promotion, design and organization. In McCann’s role with the JC Chamber, she said she sees further partnerships ahead, including with the Manhattan and Pottawotamie Chambers of Commerce.
“Building those connections, building more with the Manhattan chamber and using the resources that we have available,” she said. “I think that Manhattan has done great job laying the groundwork for us, but there’s no reason why we can’t pick up from what they’ve done and bring it over to Junction City.”
Self agreed with McCann and added that she believes there can be a better bond between the region.
“It’s all about how we can build from each other and not against each other,” McCann added.
Many of the comments within the discussion period concluded that the retreat seemed to be more collaborative than years prior, but that there is still work to be done for the entire region to capitalize on the recent developments in Manhattan. Two large developments were announced for Riley County: the “Midtown” project in Aggieville and the Edge District development overseen by the KSU Foundation.
The Edge District promises to be the first of its kind. It leverages the university’s renowned research capabilities into a new, all-inclusive research area on the outskirts of the university. Greg Lorenz and Greg Willems from the foundation announced that it will bring in 5,000 new jobs to the area as well as $4 billion in revenue over the next ten years.
In addition, the “Midtown” project in Aggieville will bank on Manhattan’s 12th Street being converted to pedestrian-only and will provide a building to house restaurants and businesses alike.
Matthew Bea, Junction City commissioner, said he had a fire set in him while hearing about the new developments in the neighboring county.
“It gives me a sense of focus. A direction we need to start moving to. Maybe not competitively, but more of a partnership,” he said. “We need to embrace what we have in our surroundings. I’m a very big advocate of Flint Hills, the region. If Junction City works with what Manhattan has going on, that is going to benefit the unity of the region.”
Self and McCann both commented on the challenges of inter-region partnerships.
“I think there were previous relationship challenges,” Self said, “but this conference may have brought new opportunities to face those challenges in a positive manner and move on from those negative challenges we have had.”
McCann added she thinks there will always be some challenges.
“All of our goals are the same, and we are our own worst enemy at times. Let’s talk about what we want to see and realize that might line up with what someone who you disagreed with might want to see,” McCann said. “We’re the Flint Hills Region. So is Pottawattamie, Geary, Fort Riley and Riley. We need to work as a region and not as individuals.”
More information on the presentations from the retreat can be found on the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce website.
