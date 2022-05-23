Motorcycle riders poured into Heritage Park and stood before the Kansas Vietnam War Veterans Memorial during the Run for the Wall Sunday.
Maj. (Ret) Bonnie Templeton announced the beginning of the Memorial Service, and the colors were posted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 8773.
Heritage Park was a stop on the Central Route of the event for 2022. The Run for the Wall is an annual cross-country motorcycle mission to Washington D.C. Their motto is “We ride for those who can’t,” and their intent is to provide healing for all veterans and families by honoring the memory of the fallen and calling for accountability.
“There are many who have served our nation defending our freedoms and liberties who sadly did not make it back home,” Templeton said. “We will never forget their sacrifice or their families’ sacrifice. Today and every day, we honor you.”
Volunteers lined Washington Street to greet the riders with long lines of American Flags, as well as a large flag flying with the help of Junction City’s Fire Truck ladders. Run for the Wall has been on this annual mission since 1989, growing from just a few riders into a large feat of logistics.
There are three routes taken across the nation simultaneously. Each route is broken up into platoons and is supported by road-guards, medics and teams of local American Legions, Veteran motorcycle clubs and VFW posts at each of their stops. A meal was held for the riders after the memorial service at the local American Legion.
The ride’s continuous mission was broken in the years 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but was eagerly embraced again this year. The keynote speaker was Governor’s Military Council Executive Director, Ltg. (Ret) Perry L. Wiggins.
“For those of you who are wearing the leathers and rode in on those big impressive motorcycles,” Wiggins said, “you’re completing a promise, and that promise is we will never forget our fallen, our MIA or POW, we should never forget. And what you do makes sure that our nation never forgets.”
The Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau worked closely with the Junction City Branch of RFTW and their chairperson Dave Eckel by providing a meeting space for the committee leading up to the event as well as aiding in the coordination of road closures and park ordinances for the event.
Donna Price, GCCVB director, commended the leadership of Eckel as well as the careful planning and execution of the event which brought many out-of-towners into Junction City for a night.
“Because of our proximity to the base as well as current business partnerships, we were able to bring this great event to Junction City from Salina, where it was held in 2013,” Price said. “There were hundreds of people along the street holding flags. It was a wonderful event and very well done.”
People can see daily updates of the riders of Run for the Wall on their Facebook as they head to Washington D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.