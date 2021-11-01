United Way of Junction City/Geary County will host another Day of Caring on Nov. 19 with volunteers from Fort Riley.
Nichole Mader, executive director, said that because of the low turnout on the Day of Caring last month, she considered bringing the idea to have another one to her board, but she wasn’t sure how they would schedule another one without the guarantee that they’d have enough volunteers.
Then, a commander at Fort Riley contacted her and asked whether there were any service projects or opportunities for 40 to 50 soldiers at the fort to volunteer. Mader said she immediately thought about the possibility of another Day of Caring. She brought it to her board, and they agreed that it was a good idea.
“She called and said, ‘I have a bunch of soldiers that need to get some volunteer time,’ and I said OK,” Mader explained. “She liked the idea of being able to help us do a much better job on the Day of Caring than what we were able to do this last time.”
As of now, nine houses are on the list, owned by residents that were on the initial list for this year, but weren’t assisted. Mader said the list might grow, but she is waiting for a final volunteer count before they add any more houses to the list.
The volunteers will receive a task list for the houses they’ll work at around 8 a.m. to noon. The lists include tasks that residents requested, based on their needs, that volunteers could accomplish without any heavy equipment – primarily basic yard work. Mader said many who are on the list signed up in previous years and are familiar with what they can ask for volunteers to do.
To Mader’s knowledge, this could be the first time United Way of Junction City/Geary County planned another Day of Caring within the same year. She said it is a special circumstance, since the number of events on their initial Day of Caring this year likely caused the lack of volunteers.
The previous Day of Caring was on Oct. 23, when two volunteers, Elizabeth Hawn, of Junction City, and her daughter, worked on the house of Edna Quinton, 95, of Junction City. Quinton was thankful for the work, which included raking leaves and pulling weeds, because she is physically unable to maintain her yard.
Mader said she is thankful for the opportunity to do the service day again to make sure the organization takes care of the residents who cannot do yardwork and other outdoor projects on their own.
“I think it’s a blessing. With COVID, we’ve all had to learn to jump through hoops and be very stretchy, but I know with this community, one way or the other, we are provided for,” she said. “It shows me again how much this community cares for one another and how intertwined we are with Fort Riley. We wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
