Tom Brungardt (left), playing Jellaby the butler, and Cory Jennett, playing Septimus Hodge, perform a scene from 'Arcadia' in February

The JCLT production of ‘Arcadia,’ the final performance of which was in February. was selected as a potential to represent Kansas in a regional festival for the American Association of Community Theatre. One other community theater in Atchison is up for the nomination too.

Britain Stites, director of the productions said being selected to compete in the festival is quite an honor. A member of the Kansas board for AACT who was involved in JCLT put them in consideration, he said.

