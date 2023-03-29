The JCLT production of ‘Arcadia,’ the final performance of which was in February. was selected as a potential to represent Kansas in a regional festival for the American Association of Community Theatre. One other community theater in Atchison is up for the nomination too.
Britain Stites, director of the productions said being selected to compete in the festival is quite an honor. A member of the Kansas board for AACT who was involved in JCLT put them in consideration, he said.
“We have a really good, stellar shot,” Stites said. “We have a season and remarkable cast and crew whom have never embodied their roles so well.”
The adjudicated performance was held Sunday, in which performers performed a 60-minute cut of the play. An adjudicator evaluated the performance as well as part of the process to decide which of two community theaters will represent Kansas at the regional festival.
The group chose to perform the second act for the adjudicated performance rather than try to rush through the whole play in 60 minutes. That part of play gave the adjudicator the “biggest” bang” for the length, and was the “best, most smoothly ran part of the show.:
Stites said organizers were pleased with the turnout for the play, which brought in over 300 over six performances in two weekends. That’s not quite as good as the turnout as a musical or a more recognizable theater performance would bring in as those tend to be more popular, but it’s pretty good for a “straight play” or comedy, Stites said.
“I liked it – it was a lot different from Tom Stoppard's other plays,” he said, describing it as very intellectual and driven by audience development rather than character development. “All of things get revealed throughout the play – it’s very British in the way where every little thing you see at the beginning become important later.”
The play is set between two time periods – one in the 1800s and the other in present day, and there’s a lot of play between the two and everything else going on from chaos theory to the arts and romance and “all that good stuff,” Stite said.
Between the actors, the set and the costumes, lights and sound it “all came together “ and was “very well performed” and was one of the “best put together” performances they’ve done. He said only wished more had seen it, but this nomination is another way to accomplish that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.